NFL

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 6½ 2½ (44½) at PITTSBURGH Baltimore 2½ 5½ (46½) at HOUSTON

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 1½ 3½ (43½) at CHICAGO

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 5½ 4½ (43½) at NEW ENGLAND at CINCINNATI 3 3 (49½) Denver at LA RAMS 3½ 5½ (48½) Arizona

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 2½ 2½ (39½) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 9½ 9½ (46½) NY Jets at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (48½) Green Bay at JACKSONVILLE 1½ 1½ (40½) Tennessee at TAMPA BAY 8½ 7½ (49½) Carolina Indianapolis 6½ 7½ (40½) at NY GIANTS Miami 3½ 6½ (40½) at CLEVELAND at PHILADELPHIA 10½ 9½ (43½) Dallas at WASHINGTON 4½ 4½ (47½) Atlanta

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3 3½ (50½) at SAN FRANCISCO

