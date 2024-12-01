Ryggs Johnston wins Australian Open for first pro title by the Arizona State alum

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Unheralded American Ryggs Johnston won his first professional title Sunday by closing with a 4-under 68…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Unheralded American Ryggs Johnston won his first professional title Sunday by closing with a 4-under 68 at Kingston Heath for a three-shot victory in the Australian Open. The Arizona State alum was among three players to earn a spot in the British Open.

Jiyai Shin captured her second Women’s Australian Open. The men’s and women’s tournaments were played concurrently for separate trophies and the same prize fund.

Johnston, a 24-year-old from Montana, turned pro only five months ago and recently earned a European tour card through Q-school. He won by three shots over Curtis Luck and became the first American to win the Stonehaven Cup since Jordan Spieth in 2016.

Marc Leishman (69), who plays on the LIV Tour, and fellow Australian Jasper Stubbs (70) were tied for third at 14-under 273. Luck and Leishman also earned spots in the British Open next year at Royal Portrush.

Asian Tour

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Peter Uihlein closed with a 3-under 69 for a five-shot victory in the International Series Qatar, his second title this year in the Asian Tour’s top events.

The victory put Uihlein, who has been with LIV Golf since it began in 2022, atop the International Series ranking.

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel closed with a 68 to finish second. Louis Oosthuizen and Miguel Tabuena tied for third.

John Catlin tied for 19th with a 71 to clinch the Asian Tour Order of Merit title with one tournament remaining. He slipped to No. 2 behind Uihlein in the International Series ranking.

Other tours

Shaun Norris closed with a 2-under 68 to win the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in the final Japan Golf Tour event of the year. Takumi Kanaya shot 67 to finish third, enough for him to capture the money title. … Carlota Ciganda had a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España. It was the Spaniard’s eighth career title on the Ladies European Tour.

