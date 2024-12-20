Red Sox invite 2016 Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer to spring training

BOSTON (AP) — 2016 AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer will have a chance to make the Boston Red…

BOSTON (AP) — 2016 AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer will have a chance to make the Boston Red Sox as a spring training non-roster invitee.

The 31-year-old right-hander missed all of last season recovering from right elbow surgery. A 2017 All-Star, Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA for the Cubs in 2023.

Also invited to spring training are catcher Seby Zavala, infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton and righties Isaiah Campbell, Bryan Mata, and Wyatt Mills. Mata was Boston’s top pitching prospect before missing most of 2023 with an injury.

