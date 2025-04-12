De Bruyne yet to make decision about his post-Man City future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne remains unsure over where his career is headed once he leaves Manchester City…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne remains unsure over where his career is headed once he leaves Manchester City and says his family is “a bit scared” about the future.

De Bruyne announced last week that his 10-year association with City will end after this season.

The 33-year-old Belgium playmaker has been linked with a switch to the United States or Saudi Arabia but he suggested Saturday, after playing a key role in City’s 5-2 win over Crystal Palace, that he was yet to decide his next move.

“I’ve been here so long, my family has been here 10 years, my kids were born in Manchester and it’s been their whole life here — it’s going to be something different for them,” De Bruyne said.

“I think they are a bit scared. It’s a bit unknown because we don’t know what’s going to happen for the moment but I want to enjoy playing good football, like I did today. I’ll be fine. If I can play football and my family is happy, I’m good.”

