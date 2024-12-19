Singo apologizes for injuring Donnarumma and Monaco condemns ensuing racist abuse

Monaco has condemned the racist insults at its defender Wilfried Singo, who gave Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a bloodied…

Monaco has condemned the racist insults at its defender Wilfried Singo, who gave Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a bloodied face in their Ligue 1 game.

Donnarumma’s face was cut up by Singo’s studs during PSG’s 4-2 win at Monaco on Wednesday.

Singo’s shot was blocked so he tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but struck his face. Photos showed a cut below his right eye. Singo, who had already been warned, was lucky to avoid a red card.

PSG said Donnarumma suffered “a facial trauma with multiple wounds.” He was scheduled for exams on Thursday and will likely be rested for several days.

Singo apologized to Donnarumma.

“My gesture was obviously not intentional, but I was able to see afterwards that he had a significant injury to his face,” Singo wrote on social media in French and Italian. “I wish you a good recovery.”

PSG posted a video showing Singo in its dressing room and speaking with a smiling Donnarumma after the match. In the footage, the goalkeeper can be heard saying in Italian “Tranquillo,” which in that context translates as “Don’t worry.”

Social media was not so understanding.

Monaco said in a statement on Thursday it “firmly condemns the unacceptable racist comments made about Wilfried Singo on social networks after last night’s match against Paris Saint-Germain. Such behavior has no place in sport, either on or off the pitch, and is totally at odds with the values upheld by the club. The club offers its full support to Wilfried.”

Donnarumma walked off the field and was replaced by Matvey Safonov.

PSG has opened a 10-point lead at the top of the French league. Monaco remained in third place, level on points with second-placed Marseille, which has one match in hand.

