Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

December 15, 2024, 5:14 PM

Sunday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Final Round

J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit, $1,000,000 58-66-65—189
T.Kim/J.Thitikul, $560,000 62-64-64—190
A.Bhatia/J.Kupcho, $330,000 59-68-64—191
C.Conners/B.Henderson, $250,000 59-71-62—192
M.Pavon/C.Boutier, $215,000 63-67-65—195
J.Day/L.Ko, $190,000 62-67-67—196
C.Young/L.Coughlin, $175,000 63-69-65—197
M.Greyserman/A.Lee, $175,000 64-66-67—197
J.Poston/M.Stark, $155,000 61-72-65—198
M.Kuchar/M.Khang, $155,000 64-72-62—198
L.List/L.Vu, $142,500 63-72-64—199
S.Theegala/A.Corpuz, $142,500 61-71-67—199
D.Berger/N.Korda, $135,000 63-70-67—200
R.Fowler/L.Thompson, $130,000 63-73-67—203
C.Champ/M.Reid, $125,000 66-69-69—204
N.Dunlap/G.Ruffels, $120,000 65-76-64—205

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

