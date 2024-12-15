Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Sunday At Gold Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Final Round J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit, $1,000,000 58-66-65—189 T.Kim/J.Thitikul, $560,000…

