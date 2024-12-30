DraftKings Promo Code for MNF or NBA: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and secure $200 in total bonuses this week. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can get $150 in bonuses on a $5 winning bet along with a $50 deposit bonus. Click here to activate this offer.







New players in select states will receive the $150 bonus immediately after locking in a $5 bet (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV). Meanwhile, anyone in a different location will need to pick a winner to receive the bonus.

Monday Night Football features the Detroit Lions going for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Additionally, there are seven NBA games on tap. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to win on the games this week.

Click here to secure this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 First Bet Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos Boost Your Parlay Up to 105%, NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 30, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport this week. Set up a new account and start with this $5 bet.

Remember, players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. Bettors in select states will win the $150 bonus instantly (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV).

New users will receive six $25 bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. From there, use these bonus bets on the NFL, NBA, college football, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Create a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook in a matter of minutes. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Bet $5 on any game for the chance to win $150 in bonuses.

Players will also receive a $50 deposit bonus for $200 in total bonuses.

Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Odds

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco Lions are playing on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game. The Niners are out of the playoff picture while the Lions are trying to secure the top seed in the conference. Here is a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds for this matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-112) // Over 50.5 (-108) // -198

-3.5 (-112) // Over 50.5 (-108) // -198 San Francisco 49ers: +3.5 (-108) // Under 50.5 (-112) // +164

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.