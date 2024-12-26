BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet on NFL, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in time to secure a $1,500 first bet on any game this week. Players can go big on the NBA, NFL, NHL or any other sport. Click here to register.







Anyone who takes advantage of this offer can place a cash wager on any game. Players who win on that initial wager will receive straight cash. However, anyone who misses on a first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors this weekend. It starts with this $1,500 first bet, but there are other ways to get in on the action. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Sign up to claim a $1,500 first bet on the NFL or NBA with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Click here to register.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football Same Game Parlay Boost Token, Lion’s Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo provides bettors with tons of flexibility going into Thursday night’s games. If that bet wins, players will receive straight cash winnings.

However, anyone who misses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 in bonuses. In other words, players will have a second chance to win with bonuses.

This BetMGM Sportsbook promo is one of the largest offers out there for bettors this weekend. Set up a new account and go all in with this $1,500 first bet.

Registering With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Creating a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Start signing up by clicking here . Make sure to input bonus code WTOP1500.

. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP1500. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $1,500 first bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport this weekend.

A loss will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Players who start with a winner will receive straight cash winnings.

Other Ways to Bet on the NFL

This $1,500 first bet will help new players get off on the right foot, but don’t forget about the other ways to get in on the action this weekend. There is a same game parlay boost token for Thursday Night Football. Although same game parlays can be tough to win, bettors who pick a winner will receive a bigger payday.

We recommend keeping an eye on the BetMGM Sportsbook app for different options like this throughout the weekend. There are always new boots and bonuses available for players. Go all in on Thursday Night Football and the rest of the NFL this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.