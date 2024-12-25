Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. Get in on the action with bet365…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. Get in on the action with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start with a bet on any NFL or NBA Christmas Day game. Players who take advantage of this offer can choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to sign up.







This is an opportunity for players to choose from two distinct offers. Place a $5 bet to lock in the $150 bonus no questions asked. Anyone who wants to go bigger can start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

This is the perfect starting point for players ahead of a special slate of NBA and NFL Christmas games. Bet365 Sportsbook also has daily bet boosts for the games. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to activate this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL, NBA Christmas Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Bet Boosts, NFL Early Payout Promo, NBA Early Payout Promo Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Most sportsbooks offer one type of bonus when players sign up. New bettors who activate this bet365 promo can decide between a guaranteed bonus or a massive safety net bet.

Remember, a $5 bet on any NFL game will be enough to win the $150 bonus. From there, players can get a feel for the bet365 app while betting with bonuses.

New users who want to raise the stakes can do so with a $1,000 safety net bet. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses on that first bet with up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Creating a new account with bet365 Sportsbook is a breeze. New players can hit the ground running by following the step-by-step guide below:

Start the registration process by clicking here . Players will reach a sign-up landing page.

. Players will reach a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP365 and input basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NFL or any other sport to win $150 in bonuses no matter what.

Start with a $1,000 safety net bet on any game.

If your first-bet safety net bet loses, you will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Early Payout Promos

While there are plenty of in-app promos available in legal online sports betting, there are few offers that come with the kind of value you’ll find at bet365. In fact, bet365 has two offers for all players that will pay out a win even if your team doesn’t win its game. With the NFL and NBA early payout promos, you’ll simply need to opt in and place a moneyline bet. If your NFL team takes a 17+ point lead or your NBA squad goes up by 20+ points, you’ll secure an early payout of your moneyline bet. Your team could end up losing the game, but you’d still win due to the big lead.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.