Weah on US roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal vs. Jamaica but suspended for first leg

CHICAGO (AP) — Winger Tim Weah was picked Sunday for the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against…

CHICAGO (AP) — Winger Tim Weah was picked Sunday for the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica but must sit out coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first competitive match while completing a suspension for his red card in the Copa America loss to Panama in June.

Weah was given a two-game suspension for punching defender Roderick Miller on the back of the head on June 27. The 2-1 defeat contributed to the Americans’ first-round elimination, which led the U.S. Soccer Federation to replace Gregg Berhalter with Pochettino.

Weah withdrew from last month’s friendlies against Panama and Mexico because of an ankle injury. He scored for Juventus in Saturday’s win over Torino.

The three-time defending champion U.S. plays at Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday night in the opener of the total-goals series, then hosts the Reggae Boyz on Nov. 18 at St. Louis.

Forward Cade Cowell, midfielder Johnny Cardoso, defender Chris Richards and goalkeeper Diego Kochen also were additions on the 25-man roster after missing last month’s games.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and defenders Marlon Fossey and Kristoffer Lund were dropped.

Injured players who will miss the matches include defenders Sergiño Dest and Cameron Carter-Vickers, midfielders Gio Reyna and Luca De La Torre, and forwards Folarin Balogun, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright.

Wright scored for the fourth time in five games for Coventry City on Saturday, then injured an ankle.

Tyler Adams, who returned to Bournemouth on Oct. 26 after back surgery, was left off to keep gaining fitness with his club.

Richards is on the roster despite not playing for Crystal Palace since Sept. 21. He was dressed for Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Fulham.

Cardoso like Weah withdrew from the October roster because of an injury.

Christian Pulisic is the most experienced player on the roster with 74 international appearances.

Players are reporting Sunday and Monday to Orlando, Florida, and the team leaves for Jamaica on Wednesday.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Diego Kochen (Barcelona Atletic), Patrick Schulte (Columbus), Zack Steffen (Colorado), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Cade Cowell (Guadalajara), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey), Tim Weah (Juventus), Alex Zendejas (América).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.