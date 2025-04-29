Firmino and Toney score as Al-Ahli reaches Asian Champions League final

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney scored as Al-Ahli beat Al-Hilal 3-1 to reach the final…

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney scored as Al-Ahli beat Al-Hilal 3-1 to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

The all-Saudi Arabian semifinal was played before more than 50,000 fans at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Al-Ahli’s home city.

Al-Ahli will take on the winner of Wednesday’s clash between Al-Nassr, also of Saudi Arabia, and Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale in Sunday’s final.

“Al-Ahli was the better team,” Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said. “This was a game between two good teams and while we had some good periods in the game, they outperformed us.”

It took just nine minutes for Al-Ahli to open the scoring as Firmino, who joined the club from Liverpool in 2023, shot home from inside the area.

Just before the half-hour, ex-Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez set up Toney for the England striker to make it 2-0.

Al-Hilal hit back after 42 minutes as Saudi Arabian international Salem Al-Dawsari scored his 10th goal of the tournament so far.

On the hour, Al-Hilal was reduced to 10 men as former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly was shown a second yellow card.

There was still time for former Barcelona and AC Milan star Franck Kessie to see his penalty saved by Hilal’s Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

In stoppage time, however, Firas Al-Buraikan made it 3-1 to seal a famous win for Al-Ahli and a first final appearance since 2012.

“It was a great night for us and our fans,” Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle said. “We are now just one step away from the title and all our focus is on that. We don’t mind who we play, Al-Nassr or Kawasaki. We will be ready.”

