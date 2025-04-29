Les Kiss set to take over as Wallabies coach from Joe Schmidt in 2026

SYDNEY (AP) — Les Kiss will take over as Wallabies head coach from Joe Schmidt next year as Australia finetunes…

SYDNEY (AP) — Les Kiss will take over as Wallabies head coach from Joe Schmidt next year as Australia finetunes for the 2027 Rugby World Cup it is hosting.

Rugby Australia announced the appointment Wednesday, saying it provides an “orderly transfer” from Schmidt to Kiss between the British and Irish Lions tour this year and the next World Cup.

Schmidt and Kiss have worked together before, including a successful stint with Ireland that included three Six Nations titles.

Schmidt had initially planned to leave the role in October but now says he’s looking forward to extending his tenure with the Wallabies. Kiss will continue as head coach of the Brisbane-based Queensland Reds in Super Rugby until mid-2026 before starting a two-year contract with Australia.

“My intention to finish at the end of this year’s Rugby Championship has been adjusted to fit with Les’s availability,” Schmidt said. “I think he’s doing a great job with the Reds, so it was important to dovetail with his responsibilities there.”

Kiss was a rugby league international before moving into rugby union coaching, a career that has spanned more than 20 years and included senior roles in Australia, Ireland, England and South Africa.

At an international level, Kiss has served as an assistant coach with the Springboks and was part of a successful period with Ireland which included a Grand Slam in 2009, other Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015 and Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in 2011 and 2015.

“Joe and I have a strong relationship and a long history of working together, and I am looking forward to building upon the excellent foundations he has laid with the Wallabies,” Kiss said in a statement. “To coach our national team through such an important period, highlighted by a home Rugby World Cup in 2027, is the honor of a lifetime.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.