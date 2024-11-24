The RSM Classic Scores

Sunday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Maverick McNealy 62a-70b-66a-68a—266 Daniel Berger 71a-66b-63a-67a—267 Luke Clanton 68a-65b-68a-66a—267 Nicolas Echavarria 67a-67b-68a-65a—267 Lee Hodges 69a-63b-69a-67a—268 Mackenzie Hughes 68b-67a-65a-68a—268 J.T. Poston 70a-71b-64a-63a—268 Patrick Fishburn 67a-64b-69a-69a—269 Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-69a-67a-69a—269 Vince Whaley 67a-68b-63a-71a—269 Joe Highsmith 71a-66b-68a-65a—270 Michael Kim 65a-69b-68a-68a—270 Chandler Phillips 66b-71a-69a-64a—270 Kevin Yu 67b-68a-69a-66a—270 Eric Cole 68b-72a-68a-63a—271 Ben Griffin 69b-72a-65a-65a—271 Ludvig Aberg 73a-64b-71a-64a—272 Stewart Cink 68b-68a-67a-69a—272 Austin Eckroat 67b-70a-69a-66a—272 Ryo Hisatsune 71a-67b-68a-66a—272 Martin Laird 69a-66b-69a-68a—272 Henrik Norlander 71a-70b-63a-68a—272 Patrick Rodgers 65a-70b-70a-67a—272 Robby Shelton 72a-66b-67a-67a—272 Bud Cauley 68a-70b-68a-67a—273 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64a-70b-71a-68a—273 Brian Harman 70a-70b-69a-64a—273 Denny McCarthy 69a-70b-68a-66a—273 Paul Peterson 70a-66b-68a-69a—273 Lucas Glover 71b-70a-68a-65a—274 Will Gordon 66a-71b-67a-70a—274 Kelly Kraft 65a-73b-69a-67a—274 Seung-Yul Noh 69a-72b-66a-67a—274 Hayden Springer 70a-71b-63a-70a—274 Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-64a-71a—275 Joel Dahmen 73b-68a-70a-64a—275 Mark Hubbard 70a-69b-67a-69a—275 Blake McShea 72a-68b-70a-65a—275 Taylor Moore 68a-73b-68a-66a—275 Andrew Novak 65b-75a-67a-68a—275 Carson Young 70a-71b-70a-64a—275 Jonathan Byrd 69b-72a-68a-67a—276 Doug Ghim 72a-69b-69a-66a—276 Seonghyeon Kim 71a-70b-69a-66a—276 Taylor Montgomery 69a-72b-66a-69a—276 Austin Smotherman 68a-70b-69a-69a—276 Sam Stevens 70a-70b-67a-69a—276 Kevin Tway 74a-67b-66a-69a—276 Steven Fisk 72a-65b-67a-73a—277 Callum Tarren 67a-68b-71a-71a—277 Brandon Wu 71a-68b-67a-71a—277 Martin Trainer 69b-72a-68a-69a—278 Marcus Byrd 70b-70a-70a-69a—279 Kevin Chappell 68b-71a-67a-73a—279 Adam Hadwin 69a-69b-71a-70a—279 Garrick Higgo 70b-71a-70a-68a—279 Adam Schenk 71b-67a-70a-71a—279 Adam Svensson 70a-71b-70a-68a—279 Matt Wallace 70a-68b-71a-70a—279 Harris English 67b-72a-69a-72a—280 Russell Knox 70a-71b-69a-70a—280 William McGirt 72a-69b-68a-71a—280 Davis Thompson 70b-71a-67a-72a—280 Christo Lamprecht 72b-68a-69a-72a—281 Philip Knowles 72a-68b-72a-70a—282 Tyson Alexander 70a-71b-71a-71a—283 Patton Kizzire 71b-69a-73a-70a—283 Lanto Griffin 68a-72b-72a-73a—285 Jake Knapp 69a-71b-73a-72a—285

