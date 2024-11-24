The RSM Classic Scores

Sunday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Maverick McNealy
|62a-70b-66a-68a—266
|Daniel Berger
|71a-66b-63a-67a—267
|Luke Clanton
|68a-65b-68a-66a—267
|Nicolas Echavarria
|67a-67b-68a-65a—267
|Lee Hodges
|69a-63b-69a-67a—268
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68b-67a-65a-68a—268
|J.T. Poston
|70a-71b-64a-63a—268
|Patrick Fishburn
|67a-64b-69a-69a—269
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|64b-69a-67a-69a—269
|Vince Whaley
|67a-68b-63a-71a—269
|Joe Highsmith
|71a-66b-68a-65a—270
|Michael Kim
|65a-69b-68a-68a—270
|Chandler Phillips
|66b-71a-69a-64a—270
|Kevin Yu
|67b-68a-69a-66a—270
|Eric Cole
|68b-72a-68a-63a—271
|Ben Griffin
|69b-72a-65a-65a—271
|Ludvig Aberg
|73a-64b-71a-64a—272
|Stewart Cink
|68b-68a-67a-69a—272
|Austin Eckroat
|67b-70a-69a-66a—272
|Ryo Hisatsune
|71a-67b-68a-66a—272
|Martin Laird
|69a-66b-69a-68a—272
|Henrik Norlander
|71a-70b-63a-68a—272
|Patrick Rodgers
|65a-70b-70a-67a—272
|Robby Shelton
|72a-66b-67a-67a—272
|Bud Cauley
|68a-70b-68a-67a—273
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|64a-70b-71a-68a—273
|Brian Harman
|70a-70b-69a-64a—273
|Denny McCarthy
|69a-70b-68a-66a—273
|Paul Peterson
|70a-66b-68a-69a—273
|Lucas Glover
|71b-70a-68a-65a—274
|Will Gordon
|66a-71b-67a-70a—274
|Kelly Kraft
|65a-73b-69a-67a—274
|Seung-Yul Noh
|69a-72b-66a-67a—274
|Hayden Springer
|70a-71b-63a-70a—274
|Joseph Bramlett
|69a-71b-64a-71a—275
|Joel Dahmen
|73b-68a-70a-64a—275
|Mark Hubbard
|70a-69b-67a-69a—275
|Blake McShea
|72a-68b-70a-65a—275
|Taylor Moore
|68a-73b-68a-66a—275
|Andrew Novak
|65b-75a-67a-68a—275
|Carson Young
|70a-71b-70a-64a—275
|Jonathan Byrd
|69b-72a-68a-67a—276
|Doug Ghim
|72a-69b-69a-66a—276
|Seonghyeon Kim
|71a-70b-69a-66a—276
|Taylor Montgomery
|69a-72b-66a-69a—276
|Austin Smotherman
|68a-70b-69a-69a—276
|Sam Stevens
|70a-70b-67a-69a—276
|Kevin Tway
|74a-67b-66a-69a—276
|Steven Fisk
|72a-65b-67a-73a—277
|Callum Tarren
|67a-68b-71a-71a—277
|Brandon Wu
|71a-68b-67a-71a—277
|Martin Trainer
|69b-72a-68a-69a—278
|Marcus Byrd
|70b-70a-70a-69a—279
|Kevin Chappell
|68b-71a-67a-73a—279
|Adam Hadwin
|69a-69b-71a-70a—279
|Garrick Higgo
|70b-71a-70a-68a—279
|Adam Schenk
|71b-67a-70a-71a—279
|Adam Svensson
|70a-71b-70a-68a—279
|Matt Wallace
|70a-68b-71a-70a—279
|Harris English
|67b-72a-69a-72a—280
|Russell Knox
|70a-71b-69a-70a—280
|William McGirt
|72a-69b-68a-71a—280
|Davis Thompson
|70b-71a-67a-72a—280
|Christo Lamprecht
|72b-68a-69a-72a—281
|Philip Knowles
|72a-68b-72a-70a—282
|Tyson Alexander
|70a-71b-71a-71a—283
|Patton Kizzire
|71b-69a-73a-70a—283
|Lanto Griffin
|68a-72b-72a-73a—285
|Jake Knapp
|69a-71b-73a-72a—285
