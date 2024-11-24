Live Radio
Home » Sports » The RSM Classic Scores

The RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 4:06 PM

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Maverick McNealy 62a-70b-66a-68a—266
Daniel Berger 71a-66b-63a-67a—267
Luke Clanton 68a-65b-68a-66a—267
Nicolas Echavarria 67a-67b-68a-65a—267
Lee Hodges 69a-63b-69a-67a—268
Mackenzie Hughes 68b-67a-65a-68a—268
J.T. Poston 70a-71b-64a-63a—268
Patrick Fishburn 67a-64b-69a-69a—269
Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-69a-67a-69a—269
Vince Whaley 67a-68b-63a-71a—269
Joe Highsmith 71a-66b-68a-65a—270
Michael Kim 65a-69b-68a-68a—270
Chandler Phillips 66b-71a-69a-64a—270
Kevin Yu 67b-68a-69a-66a—270
Eric Cole 68b-72a-68a-63a—271
Ben Griffin 69b-72a-65a-65a—271
Ludvig Aberg 73a-64b-71a-64a—272
Stewart Cink 68b-68a-67a-69a—272
Austin Eckroat 67b-70a-69a-66a—272
Ryo Hisatsune 71a-67b-68a-66a—272
Martin Laird 69a-66b-69a-68a—272
Henrik Norlander 71a-70b-63a-68a—272
Patrick Rodgers 65a-70b-70a-67a—272
Robby Shelton 72a-66b-67a-67a—272
Bud Cauley 68a-70b-68a-67a—273
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64a-70b-71a-68a—273
Brian Harman 70a-70b-69a-64a—273
Denny McCarthy 69a-70b-68a-66a—273
Paul Peterson 70a-66b-68a-69a—273
Lucas Glover 71b-70a-68a-65a—274
Will Gordon 66a-71b-67a-70a—274
Kelly Kraft 65a-73b-69a-67a—274
Seung-Yul Noh 69a-72b-66a-67a—274
Hayden Springer 70a-71b-63a-70a—274
Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-64a-71a—275
Joel Dahmen 73b-68a-70a-64a—275
Mark Hubbard 70a-69b-67a-69a—275
Blake McShea 72a-68b-70a-65a—275
Taylor Moore 68a-73b-68a-66a—275
Andrew Novak 65b-75a-67a-68a—275
Carson Young 70a-71b-70a-64a—275
Jonathan Byrd 69b-72a-68a-67a—276
Doug Ghim 72a-69b-69a-66a—276
Seonghyeon Kim 71a-70b-69a-66a—276
Taylor Montgomery 69a-72b-66a-69a—276
Austin Smotherman 68a-70b-69a-69a—276
Sam Stevens 70a-70b-67a-69a—276
Kevin Tway 74a-67b-66a-69a—276
Steven Fisk 72a-65b-67a-73a—277
Callum Tarren 67a-68b-71a-71a—277
Brandon Wu 71a-68b-67a-71a—277
Martin Trainer 69b-72a-68a-69a—278
Marcus Byrd 70b-70a-70a-69a—279
Kevin Chappell 68b-71a-67a-73a—279
Adam Hadwin 69a-69b-71a-70a—279
Garrick Higgo 70b-71a-70a-68a—279
Adam Schenk 71b-67a-70a-71a—279
Adam Svensson 70a-71b-70a-68a—279
Matt Wallace 70a-68b-71a-70a—279
Harris English 67b-72a-69a-72a—280
Russell Knox 70a-71b-69a-70a—280
William McGirt 72a-69b-68a-71a—280
Davis Thompson 70b-71a-67a-72a—280
Christo Lamprecht 72b-68a-69a-72a—281
Philip Knowles 72a-68b-72a-70a—282
Tyson Alexander 70a-71b-71a-71a—283
Patton Kizzire 71b-69a-73a-70a—283
Lanto Griffin 68a-72b-72a-73a—285
Jake Knapp 69a-71b-73a-72a—285

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up