Sports on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Nov. 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph’s
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan St. vs. Kansas, Atlanta
FS1 — Hampton at Providence
7 p.m.
ACCN — E. Kentucky at Clemson
BTN — UIC at Northwestern
PEACOCK — St. Francis (Pa.) at Penn St.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Jackson St. at Xavier
9 p.m.
BTN — S. Dakota at Iowa
ESPN — Duke vs. Kentucky, Atlanta
11 p.m.
BTN — Portland at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Tulane at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ball St. at Buffalo
ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Toledo
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — CFP Rankings Show
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: Second Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — New York at Philadelphia
TRUTV — New York at Philadelphia (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Golden State
TRUTV — Dallas at Golden State (DataCast)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
Noon
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
_____
