Sports on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tuesday, Nov. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at Saint Joseph’s

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. vs. Kansas, Atlanta

FS1 — Hampton at Providence

7 p.m.

ACCN — E. Kentucky at Clemson

BTN — UIC at Northwestern

PEACOCK — St. Francis (Pa.) at Penn St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Jackson St. at Xavier

9 p.m.

BTN — S. Dakota at Iowa

ESPN — Duke vs. Kentucky, Atlanta

11 p.m.

BTN — Portland at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Tulane at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Buffalo

ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — CFP Rankings Show

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: Second Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Philadelphia

TRUTV — New York at Philadelphia (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Golden State

TRUTV — Dallas at Golden State (DataCast)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

Noon

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

