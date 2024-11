Sports on TV for Thursday, Nov. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Nov. 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8 p.m. BTN — Niagara…

Thursday, Nov. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Niagara at Michigan St.

FS1 — Prairie View A&M at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina

ESPN2 — FAU at East Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Minneapolis

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. Wake Forest, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Washington vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Pensacola, Fla.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Oregon

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, El Cardonal Golf Course, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tours Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Lotte Championship, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

Midnight

FS1 — The Kennedy Oaks Stakes: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Victoria, Australia

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Cincinnati at Baltimore

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Olympiacos

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Porto vs. Lazio

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin; Belgrade-ATP, Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

