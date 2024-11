NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Giants 1½ 6½ (40½) at CAROLINA Atlanta 1½ 3½ (46½) at NEW…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Giants 1½ 6½ (40½) at CAROLINA Atlanta 1½ 3½ (46½) at NEW ORLEANS at CHICAGO 6½ 6½ (38½) New England Buffalo 4½ 3½ (46½) at INDIANAPOLIS Minnesota 3 6½ (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at WASHINGTON 1½ 2½ (44½) Pittsburgh at KANSAS CITY 9½ 7½ (41½) Denver San Francisco 5½ 6½ (50½) at TAMPA BAY at LA CHARGERS 6½ 7½ (38½) Tennessee NY Jets 1½ 1½ (46½) at ARIZONA Philadelphia 2½ 7 (43½) at DALLAS Detroit 2½ 3½ (48½) at HOUSTON

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LA RAMS 2½ 1½ (49½) Miami

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 10½ 7½ (50½) at UL MONROE Minnesota 4½ 5½ (45½) at RUTGERS Miami (FL) 13½ 9½ (63½) at GEORGIA TECH at OHIO STATE 38½ 37½ (53½) Purdue at CINCINNATI 2½ 4½ (55½) West Virginia at TEXAS 15½ 21½ (47½) Florida Navy 3½ 3½ (56½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at BOSTON COLLEGE 1½ 1½ (52½) Syracuse Liberty 9½ 11½ (54½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE UConn 6½ 7½ (55½) at UAB Marshall 12½ 12½ (53½) at SOUTHERN MISS at OREGON STATE 4½ 2½ (57½) San Jose State Georgia 4½ 1½ (54½) at OLE MISS at JAMES MADISON 12½ 15½ (53½) Georgia State at NC STATE 4½ 3½ (51½) Duke Iowa State 3½ 2½ (51½) at KANSAS Army 3½ 2½ (62½) at NORTH TEXAS at INDIANA 12½ 14½ (48½) Michigan Clemson 6½ 5½ (53½) at VIRGINIA TECH at TULANE 24½ 26½ (50½) Temple Colorado 3½ 4½ (63½) at TEXAS TECH at UTEP 3½ 3½ (42½) Kennesaw State South Carolina 1½ 6½ (45½) at VANDERBILT Jacksonville State 9½ 9½ (55½) at LOUISIANA TECH at LOUISIANA 12½ 14½ (60½) Arkansas State Western Kentucky 20½ 18½ (52½) at NEW MEXICO STATE at OREGON 25½ 23½ (58½) Maryland at TCU 7½ 10½ (67½) Oklahoma State at ARIZONA STATE 3½ 2½ (55½) UCF at TENNESSEE 24½ 24½ (61½) Mississippi State Alabama 2½ 2½ (58½) at LSU at NOTRE DAME 4½ 25½ (42½) Florida State Oklahoma 3½ 3½ (41½) at MISSOURI at PITTSBURGH 5½ 7½ (57½) Virginia at PENN STATE 13½ 12½ (45½) Washington at BOISE STATE 25½ 24½ (60½) Nevada UNLV 11½ 12½ (50½) at HAWAII Fresno State 7½ 9½ (40½) at AIR FORCE BYU 9½ 2½ (40½) at UTAH at WASHINGTON STATE 20½ 20½ (69½) Utah State

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 6½ (221) Utah at ATLANTA 2½ (237½) Chicago at CLEVELAND 13 (223½) Brooklyn at LA CLIPPERS 7 (227) Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WINTHROP 8½ Little Rock at LOUISVILLE 1½ Tennessee at SETON HALL 10½ Fordham at DARTMOUTH 4½ Sacred Heart at MIAMI (OH) 4½ Wright State at HIGH POINT 21½ Jackson State at DREXEL 1½ Colgate at ST. JOHN’S 22½ Quinnipiac at MARSHALL 1½ Toledo at COLUMBIA 12½ Delaware State Rider 10½ at COPPIN STATE at BELLARMINE 10½ VMI at LONGWOOD 11½ Morgan State at TULSA 20½ UAPB at MINNESOTA 20½ Omaha at LA SALLE 7½ Lafayette at ARIZONA 31½ Old Dominion at KANSAS STATE 19½ Cleveland State at UTAH VALLEY 3½ UTEP Saint Bonaventure 9½ at CANISIUS at EAST CAROLINA 12½ Coastal Carolina at GEORGETOWN 16½ Fairfield at KENTUCKY 21½ Bucknell at UTAH STATE 13½ Charlotte Troy 14½ at NEW ORLEANS at LIPSCOMB 2½ Wofford Louisiana Tech 1½ at UT ARLINGTON James Madison 2½ at NORFOLK STATE at RICHMOND 9½ Marist Memphis 1½ at UNLV UCSB 7½ at PORTLAND at PROVIDENCE 23½ Stonehill at OHIO 9½ UNC Asheville at UTSA 9 North Dakota at WICHITA STATE 11½ Montana State Florida State 10½ at RICE Vermont 6½ at MERRIMACK at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 4½ Middle Tennessee at BAYLOR 3½ Arkansas at DAYTON 3½ Northwestern Sam Houston 5½ at TARLETON STATE at CAL BAPTIST 9½ Kennesaw State Youngstown State 4½ at CHICAGO STATE at UCONN 34½ New Hampshire at GRAND CANYON 12½ Western Kentucky at NEBRASKA 24½ Bethune-Cookman Liberty 1½ at SEATTLE U at SOUTHERN UTAH 6½ Florida International New Mexico State 5½ at UTAH TECH at HOUSTON 4½ Auburn at NEVADA 7½ Washington at UCSD 8½ Pepperdine Boise State 3½ at SAN FRANCISCO

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -150 Calgary +125 at WINNIPEG -115 Dallas -104 at FLORIDA -275 Philadelphia +220 New York -170 at DETROIT +140 at TORONTO -225 Montreal +184 at BOSTON -146 Ottawa +122 Washington -115 at ST. LOUIS -104 New Jersey -152 at N.Y ISLANDERS +126 at NASHVILLE -162 Utah +134 at LOS ANGELES -215 Columbus +176 Carolina -128 at COLORADO +106 Edmonton -120 at VANCOUVER +100

