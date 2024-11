NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 10½ 9½ (46½) Denver at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (38½) New England…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 10½ 9½ (46½) Denver at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (38½) New England at CINCINNATI 8½ 7½ (45½) Las Vegas LA Chargers 3 1½ (42½) at CLEVELAND Washington 2½ 3½ (44½) at NY GIANTS at ATLANTA 1½ 3 (51½) Dallas New Orleans 3½ 7½ (43½) at CAROLINA at BUFFALO 5½ 5½ (49½) Miami at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 7½ (45½) Jacksonville at ARIZONA 1½ 1½ (44½) Chicago LA Rams 3½ 1½ (47½) at SEATTLE Detroit 1½ 2½ (47½) at GREEN BAY at MINNESOTA 5½ 5½ (46½) Indianapolis

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (45½) Tampa Bay

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 3½ (45½) at ILLINOIS at ARMY 23½ 21½ (41½) Air Force Memphis 7½ 7½ (61½) at UTSA Toledo 7½ 9½ (53½) at EASTERN MICHIGAN at PURDUE 1½ 2½ (44½) Northwestern at NC STATE 12½ 9½ (46½) Stanford Ohio State 3½ 3½ (47½) at PENN STATE Virginia Tech 4½ 3½ (53½) at SYRACUSE Ole Miss 9½ 7½ (54½) at ARKANSAS at OKLAHOMA 31½ 34½ (45½) Maine Buffalo 1½ 1½ (48½) at AKRON at MIAMI (FL) 20½ 20½ (54½) Duke at AUBURN 5½ 7½ (48½) Vanderbilt at UAB 2½ 2½ (57½) Tulsa Old Dominion 2½ 2½ (60½) at APPALACHIAN STATE at GEORGIA 20½ 14½ (51½) Florida at UTEP 2½ 3½ (51½) Middle Tennessee at NEBRASKA 10½ 6½ (39½) UCLA at UCF 3½ 6½ (55½) Arizona Indiana 7½ 7½ (53½) at MICHIGAN STATE at MARSHALL 10½ 10½ (47½) UL Monroe Oregon 10½ 14½ (44½) at MICHIGAN at IOWA STATE 12½ 13½ (56½) Texas Tech Kansas State 10½ 13½ (45½) at HOUSTON North Carolina 1½ 2½ (49½) at FLORIDA STATE Arizona State 1½ 4½ (57½) at OKLAHOMA STATE Coastal Carolina 4½ 3½ (52½) at TROY Navy 11½ 10½ (48½) at RICE at NEW MEXICO 6½ 7½ (60½) Wyoming at MISSISSIPPI STATE 17½ 18½ (59½) UMass at FRESNO STATE 12½ 12½ (46½) Hawaii Texas A&M 3½ 2½ (43½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at IOWA 3½ 2½ (41½) Wisconsin at CLEMSON 8½ 10½ (62½) Louisville USC 1½ 1½ (55½) at WASHINGTON at SOUTH ALABAMA 5½ 6½ (60½) Georgia Southern at TENNESSEE 16½ 17½ (45½) Kentucky at BAYLOR 2½ 3½ (63½) TCU at SMU 6½ 7½ (57½) Pittsburgh Colorado State 1½ 2½ (45½) at NEVADA

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 11½ (232½) at CHARLOTTE Sacramento 5 (230) at TORONTO Memphis 2½ (221½) at PHILADELPHIA Minnesota 4 (215) at SAN ANTONIO at MILWAUKEE 2 (231½) Cleveland at HOUSTON 5½ (216) Golden State Miami 9 (225½) at WASHINGTON at DENVER 10 (216½) Utah at PHOENIX 12½ (223½) Portland Oklahoma City 6 (218½) at LA CLIPPERS

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA OFF Dallas OFF Boston -140 at PHILADELPHIA +116 at LOS ANGELES -205 Chicago +168 at WASHINGTON -230 Columbus +188 at PITTSBURGH -178 Montreal +146 at DETROIT -122 Buffalo +102 at OTTAWA -128 Seattle +106 Toronto -192 at ST. LOUIS +158 at NASHVILLE -128 Colorado +106 at VEGAS -178 Utah +146 Vancouver -255 at SAN JOSE +205

