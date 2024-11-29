GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbold 35, Wauseon 30 Bay (OH) 58, Parma Normandy 45 Castalia Margaretta 51, Fremont Ross 31 Centerville…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 35, Wauseon 30

Bay (OH) 58, Parma Normandy 45

Castalia Margaretta 51, Fremont Ross 31

Centerville 67, Bishop Hartley 49

Chillicothe Unioto 78, Piketon 50

Defiance 41, Celina 37

Defiance Ayersville 42, Edon 36

Marion Harding 63, Struthers 27

Mason 69, Lebanon 51

Monroeville 62, Fremont St. Joseph 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27, New London 16

Notre Dame Academy 59, Berea-Midpark 35

Oak Harbor 42, Millbury Lake 29

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Hebron Lakewood 39

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 23

