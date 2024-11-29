GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 35, Wauseon 30
Bay (OH) 58, Parma Normandy 45
Castalia Margaretta 51, Fremont Ross 31
Centerville 67, Bishop Hartley 49
Chillicothe Unioto 78, Piketon 50
Defiance 41, Celina 37
Defiance Ayersville 42, Edon 36
Marion Harding 63, Struthers 27
Mason 69, Lebanon 51
Monroeville 62, Fremont St. Joseph 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27, New London 16
Notre Dame Academy 59, Berea-Midpark 35
Oak Harbor 42, Millbury Lake 29
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Hebron Lakewood 39
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
