PREP FOOTBALL= Joplin 21, Kickapoo 7 Lebanon 44, Capital City 24 MSHSAA Playoffs= 8-Man= District 1= Semifinal= Lockwood 70, Liberal…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Joplin 21, Kickapoo 7

Lebanon 44, Capital City 24

MSHSAA Playoffs=

8-Man=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Lockwood 70, Liberal 0

District 2=

Semifinal=

Archie 57, Rich Hill 0

Class 4=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Perryville 21, Hillsboro 7

District 3=

Semifinal=

Lutheran North 52, Jennings 0

District 4=

Semifinal=

Parkway North 42, Fort Zumwalt East 20

District 5=

Semifinal=

Hannibal 42, Mexico 27

District 8=

Semifinal=

Kearney 49, Van Horn 7

Savannah 11, Smithville 10

Class 2=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Caruthersville 41, East Prairie 6

District 2=

Semifinal=

Bowling Green 60, Jefferson (Festus) 12

District 3=

Semifinal=

Tolton Catholic 37, Centralia 20

District 4=

Semifinal=

Liberty (Mountain View) 42, Houston 0

District 5=

Semifinal=

Lamar 50, Stockton 8

Warsaw 39, Sarcoxie 0

District 8=

Semifinal=

Mid-Buchanan 20, East Buchanan 7

Class 6=

District 2=

Semifinal=

Christian Brothers 48, Marquette 0

District 5=

Semifinal=

Nixa 35, Ozark 8

District 6=

Semifinal=

Lee’s Summit North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 7

Class 3=

District 4=

Semifinal=

Blair Oaks 66, Southern Boone County 0

Class 1=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Harrisburg 16, Fayette 6

Salisbury 24, Marceline 13

Tipton 69, Crest Ridge 0

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Pierce City 20, Windsor 8

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

North Platte 26, Milan 6

Putnam County 14, Scotland County 7

Class 5=

District 2=

Semifinal=

Washington 14, Eureka 13

District 3=

Semifinal=

MICDS 48, Chaminade 14

District 7=

Semifinal=

Webb City 21, Grain Valley 9

District 8=

Semifinal=

Platte County 50, Central (St. Joseph) 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.