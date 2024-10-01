Live Radio
WNBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

October 1, 2024, 11:37 PM

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

First Round

(Best-of-3)

No. 1 New York 2, No. 8 Atlanta 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: New York 83, Atlanta 69

Tuesday, Sept. 24: New York 91, Atlanta 82

No. 2 Minnesota 2, No. 7 Phoenix 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Minnesota 101, Phoenix 88

No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Indiana 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 93, Indiana 69

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Connecticut 87, Indiana 81

No. 4 Las Vegas 2, No. 5 Seattle 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 83, Seattle 76

(Best-of-5)

Semifinals

No. 1

New York 2, No. 4 Las Vegas 0

Sunday, Sept. 29: New York 87, Las Vegas 77

Tuesday, Oct. 1: New York 88, Las Vegas 84

Friday, Oct. 4: New York at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 6: New York at Las Vegas, TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Las Vegas at New York, TBD

No. 2 Minnesota 1, No. 3 Connecticut 1

Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut 73, Minnesota 70

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Minnesota 77, Connecticut 70

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Minnesota at Connecticut, TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Connecticut at Minnesota, TBD

WNBA Finals

Thursday, Oct. 10: Game 1, TBD

