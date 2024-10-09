Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Ada-Borup-West def. Park Christian, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 Adrian def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 Albany def. St.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup-West def. Park Christian, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19

Adrian def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-7, 25-15, 25-20

Albert Lea def. Faribault, 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 16-25, 15-9

Alden-Conger def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

Andover def. Spring Lake Park, 3-1

Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22

Apple Valley def. Prior Lake, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11

Austin def. Winona, 3-1

BOLD def. Melrose, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21

Bagley def. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14

Barnesville def. Pelican Rapids, 22-25, 19-25, 25-12, 25-13, 15-3

Battle Lake def. Henning, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

Belle Plaine def. Waseca, 25-5, 25-13, 25-12

Bemidji def. Brainerd, 3-0

Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 27-25, 18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11

Big Lake def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24

Bigfork def. Hill City, 3-0

Breck def. Heritage Christian Academy, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 15-12

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Osakis, 25-15, 25-13, 25-14

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-15, 25-13, 25-14

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Burnsville def. Eastview, 26-24, 25-27, 10-25, 25-21, 15-11

Byron def. Cannon Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

Canby def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25

Centennial def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-6, 25-13

Champlin Park def. Wayzata, 25-22, 25-21, 28-30, 18-25, 15-13

Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-9, 25-7, 25-21

Cleveland def. Sleepy Eye, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10

Crosby-Ironton def. Pine City, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12

Delano def. Mound Westonka, 3-0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Breckenridge, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23

Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 18-25, 25-7, 25-10, 25-23

East Grand Forks def. Sacred Heart, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

East Ridge def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Edina def. Osseo, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-11

Elk River def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-0

Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax-Fisher, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19

Fillmore Central def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16

Floodwood def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Foley def. Little Falls, 3-0

Fosston def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 12-25, 16-14

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 3-1

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake County Central, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22

Grand Meadow def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-11

Greenway def. International Falls, 25-15, 17-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12

HLWW def. Rockford, 19-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16

Hastings def. St. Paul Harding, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

Hawley def. Perham, 15-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Edgerton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8

Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-15, 25-20

Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 28-26, 27-29, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11

Jackson County Central def. Windom, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-7

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. NRHEG, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Ortonville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 17-25, 17-15

Kimball def. Spectrum, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16

Kittson Central def. BGMR, 25-19, 25-23, 25-9

LILA def. Hmong Academy, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 3-0

Lakeville North def. Eagan, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 26-24, 25-17, 25-14

LeSueur-Henderson def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

Lewiston-Altura def. Caledonia, 19-25, 25-14, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14

MACCRAY def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-23, 13-25, 27-25, 25-27, 16-14

Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12

Maple Lake def. Braham, 34-32, 25-22, 25-13

Maranatha def. Nova, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Math and Science def. North Lakes Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17

Mayer Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

Mille Lacs def. Aitkin, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

Minneota def. Yellow Medicine East, 3-0

Minnewaska def. MACA, 25-22, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20

Monticello def. Becker, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19

Mora def. East Central, 3-2

Nevis def. Verndale, 25-9, 25-20, 25-10

New Life def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-8, 25-9

New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 26-24

New Ulm Cathedral def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 3-0

North Branch def. St. Francis, 3-0

Northeast Range def. Cherry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-10

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16

Pequot Lakes def. Milaca, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14

Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19

Red Lake Falls def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21

Red Wing def. Goodhue, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

Redwood Valley def. Luverne, 3-0

Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Robbinsdale Cooper def. Park Center, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19

Rochester Mayo def. Rochester Marshall, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Rock Ridge def. Grand Rapids, 3-2

Rocori def. Detroit Lakes, 20-25, 24-26, 25-13, 30-28, 16-14

Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-12, 25-18, 25-7

Royalton def. Pierz, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Rush City def. Ogilvie, 3-0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Murray County Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Sauk Centre def. Benson, 3-0

Sebeka def. Pine River-Backus, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Shakopee def. Farmington, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24

Sibley East def. Maple River, 25-10, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11

South St. Paul def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jordan, 25-8, 25-23, 25-12

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Hills-Beaver Creek

St Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

St. Clair def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

St. Cloud Tech def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-10, 25-9, 25-10

St. Croix Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 26-24, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22

St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 30-28, 25-10, 25-8

St. James Area def. Blue Earth Area, 26-24, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15

St. Peter def. New Ulm, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Staples-Motley def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9

Stewartville def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

Stillwater def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 25-22

Swanville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

Thief River Falls def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

Tri-City United def. Fairmont, 3-1

Two Harbors def. Cook County, 3-0

Two Rivers def. Simley, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14

Underwood def. Hancock, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

United South Central def. Blooming Prairie, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22

Wabasso def. Springfield, 22-25, 26-24, 26-16, 26-11

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Crookston, 25-6, 25-7, 25-4

West Central def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Red Rock Central, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-14, 26-24

Winona Cotter def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Worthington def. Pipestone, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Zimmerman def. Princeton, 3-2

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lake City, 3-0

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

