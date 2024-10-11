Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Annandale 37, Justice High School 26 Armstrong 41, Greensville County 0 Bayside 37, First Colonial 9 Benedictine 42,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 37, Justice High School 26

Armstrong 41, Greensville County 0

Bayside 37, First Colonial 9

Benedictine 42, Collegiate-Richmond 0

Brentsville 28, Warren County 7

Briar Woods 31, Riverside 21

Brunswick Academy 54, Kenston Forest 30

Buckingham County 48, Nottoway 0

Bullis, Md. 45, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Chilhowie 44, Northwood 12

Colgan 71, Freedom – Woodbridge 0

Colonial Forge 23, Mountain View 13

Deep Run 33, J.R. Tucker 0

Fairfax 62, C. G. Woodson 14

Freedom – South Riding 56, Osbourn Park 8

Gar-Field 22, Potomac 12

Green Run 41, Landstown 7

Grundy 44, Twin Valley 14

Hancock, Md. 34, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 28

Hayfield 70, Edison 6

Heritage 63, Broad Run 28

Herndon 37, Chantilly 14

Highland Springs 35, Henrico 0

Hopewell 28, Petersburg 14

Independence 37, Lightridge 31

James Madison 26, Westfield 21

John Champe 28, Loudoun County 21

Kempsville 23, Ocean Lakes 15

Langley 42, Wakefield 30

Mount Vernon 42, Falls Church 7

Norfolk Academy 26, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Oakton 17, West Potomac 14

Osbourn 22, Unity Reed 13

Patriot 35, Gainesville 20

Phoebus 63, Kecoughtan 0

Potomac School 28, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 6

Rock Ridge 48, Dominion 21

Salem-Va. Beach 35, Kellam 7

South County 8, Alexandria City 0

St. Albans, D.C. 24, Episcopal 17

Stone Bridge 37, Potomac Falls 0

TJ-Alexandria 23, John R. Lewis 0

Tallwood 49, Princess Anne 14

Tuscarora 33, Loudoun Valley 0

Warwick 56, Denbigh 7

Washington-Liberty 42, George Marshall 13

West Springfield 33, James Robinson 28

Woodbridge 24, Forest Park 15

Yorktown 39, McLean 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.