Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 37, Justice High School 26
Armstrong 41, Greensville County 0
Bayside 37, First Colonial 9
Benedictine 42, Collegiate-Richmond 0
Brentsville 28, Warren County 7
Briar Woods 31, Riverside 21
Brunswick Academy 54, Kenston Forest 30
Buckingham County 48, Nottoway 0
Bullis, Md. 45, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
Chilhowie 44, Northwood 12
Colgan 71, Freedom – Woodbridge 0
Colonial Forge 23, Mountain View 13
Deep Run 33, J.R. Tucker 0
Fairfax 62, C. G. Woodson 14
Freedom – South Riding 56, Osbourn Park 8
Gar-Field 22, Potomac 12
Green Run 41, Landstown 7
Grundy 44, Twin Valley 14
Hancock, Md. 34, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 28
Hayfield 70, Edison 6
Heritage 63, Broad Run 28
Herndon 37, Chantilly 14
Highland Springs 35, Henrico 0
Hopewell 28, Petersburg 14
Independence 37, Lightridge 31
James Madison 26, Westfield 21
John Champe 28, Loudoun County 21
Kempsville 23, Ocean Lakes 15
Langley 42, Wakefield 30
Mount Vernon 42, Falls Church 7
Norfolk Academy 26, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Oakton 17, West Potomac 14
Osbourn 22, Unity Reed 13
Patriot 35, Gainesville 20
Phoebus 63, Kecoughtan 0
Potomac School 28, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 6
Rock Ridge 48, Dominion 21
Salem-Va. Beach 35, Kellam 7
South County 8, Alexandria City 0
St. Albans, D.C. 24, Episcopal 17
Stone Bridge 37, Potomac Falls 0
TJ-Alexandria 23, John R. Lewis 0
Tallwood 49, Princess Anne 14
Tuscarora 33, Loudoun Valley 0
Warwick 56, Denbigh 7
Washington-Liberty 42, George Marshall 13
West Springfield 33, James Robinson 28
Woodbridge 24, Forest Park 15
Yorktown 39, McLean 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
