BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ACH 61, Tonasket 50
Anacortes 57, Mt Vernon 50
Ballard 73, Chief Sealth 57
Bear Creek School 56, Bush 45
Bellarmine 57, Central Kitsap 44
Bellevue Christian 59, Life Christian Academy 44
Bellingham 56, Mt Baker 51
Bishop Blanchet High School 79, Cleveland 39
Black Hills 61, Montesano 36
Bridgeport 82, Pateros 30
Camas 77, Mountain View 57
Castle Rock 52, Clatskanie, Ore. 36
Cheney 42, Shadle Park 27
Chiawana 71, Walla Walla 59
Columbia (Burbank) 54, Freeman 50
Concrete 77, Darrington 58
Coupeville 71, Orcas Island 66
Cusick 57, Curlew 47
Davis 61, Eisenhower 56
East Valley (Yakima) 62, Ellensburg 51
Edmonds-Woodway 76, Lynnwood 24
Entiat 61, Wilson Creek 52
Forks 67, Elma 48
Franklin 69, Ingraham 52
Garfield-Palouse 62, St John-Endicott-LaCrosse 36
Glacier Peak 64, Arlington 33
Grandview 95, Selah 79
Granite Falls 55, Eastside 49
Heritage 64, Battle Ground 52
Hermiston, Ore. 86, Pasco 57
Highland 33, River View 26
Inchelium 82, Columbia (Stevens) 26
Inglemoor 54, Juanita 44
Interlake 48, Cedarcrest 33
Jackson 51, Mariner 46
Kennewick 56, Southridge 49
King’s Way 74, Damascus Christian, Ore. 19
Kiona-Benton 59, Naches Valley 54
Klahowya 60, Vashon Island 47
La Conner 72, Friday Harbor 48
La Salle 87, Warden 69
Lake Roosevelt 60, Liberty Bell 48
Lakeland High School, Idaho 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 36
Lakes 74, Capital 52
Lakewood 69, Oak Harbor 46
Lewiston, Idaho 76, Clarkston 35
Liberty 72, Issaquah 65
Lincoln 47, Gig Harbor 39
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 74, Kittitas 72
Mabton 69, Cle Elum-Roslyn 57
Mark Morris 63, Kelso 36
Meadowdale 54, Snohomish 38
Medical Lake 73, Liberty (Spangle) 63
Mercer Island 78, Bothell 75
Monroe 75, Lake Stevens 49
Moses Lake 82, Wenatchee 61
Mount Si High School 88, Renton 52
Mt. Spokane High School 65, Central Valley 43
Napavine 73, Onalaska 55
Naselle 68, Taholah 47
Neah Bay 41, Clallam Bay 38
North Beach 45, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 39
North Central 68, Lewis & Clark 56
North Creek 77, Newport-Bellevue 28
North Kitsap 76, Kingston 70
North Mason 55, Bremerton 36
North Thurston 57, Peninsula 45
Northwest 57, Overlake School 51
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Kettle Falls 33
O’Dea 88, Nathan Hale 37
Oakesdale 80, Waitsburg 19
Oakville 66, Chief Leschi 37
Odessa 50, Chesterton 42
Omak 70, Jenkins High School 67
Port Angeles 75, Olympic 40
Prosser 67, Quincy 51
Pullman 73, Moscow, Idaho 48
Quilcene 56, Evergreen Lutheran 53
Rainier Christian 65, Summit Atlas 62
Reardan 91, Davenport 43
Redmond 71, Sammamish 57
Richland 81, Kamiakin 47
Ridgefield 79, W. F. West 75
Sequim 69, Bainbridge 46
Shorecrest 65, Mountlake Terrace 39
Shorewood 55, Archbishop Murphy High School 50
Silas 72, Mt Tahoma 69
South Whidbey 64, Summit Sierra 15
St George’s High School 61, Newport 42
Steilacoom 47, Charles Wright 45
Sultan 66, Cascade (Leavenworth) 29
Timberline 69, River Ridge 63
Toppenish 53, Othello 45
Tumwater 75, Tenino 43
UPrep 41, Cedar Park Christian-Bothell 38
Union 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 30
Valley Christian 72, Wilbur-Creston 55
Wapato 78, College Place 59
Washington 63, Centralia 47
Waterville-Mansfield 34, Soap Lake 33
Wellpinit 98, Mary Walker 54
West Valley (Spokane Valley) 67, Ephrata 57
West Valley (Yakima) 67, Eastmont 27
White River 72, Beamer 71
Woodinville 73, Lake Washington 71
Yakama 48, Touchet 26
1A Preview=
Echo, Ore. 73, Trout Lake 50
Columbia River Clash=
Goldendale 56, La Grande, Ore. 52
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Klickitat 48, Vernonia, Ore. 44
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hoquiam vs. Aberdeen, ccd.
Lindbergh vs. Evergreen (Seattle), ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
