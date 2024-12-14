BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= ACH 61, Tonasket 50 Anacortes 57, Mt Vernon 50 Ballard 73, Chief Sealth 57 Bear Creek School…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ACH 61, Tonasket 50

Anacortes 57, Mt Vernon 50

Ballard 73, Chief Sealth 57

Bear Creek School 56, Bush 45

Bellarmine 57, Central Kitsap 44

Bellevue Christian 59, Life Christian Academy 44

Bellingham 56, Mt Baker 51

Bishop Blanchet High School 79, Cleveland 39

Black Hills 61, Montesano 36

Bridgeport 82, Pateros 30

Camas 77, Mountain View 57

Castle Rock 52, Clatskanie, Ore. 36

Cheney 42, Shadle Park 27

Chiawana 71, Walla Walla 59

Columbia (Burbank) 54, Freeman 50

Concrete 77, Darrington 58

Coupeville 71, Orcas Island 66

Cusick 57, Curlew 47

Davis 61, Eisenhower 56

East Valley (Yakima) 62, Ellensburg 51

Edmonds-Woodway 76, Lynnwood 24

Entiat 61, Wilson Creek 52

Forks 67, Elma 48

Franklin 69, Ingraham 52

Garfield-Palouse 62, St John-Endicott-LaCrosse 36

Glacier Peak 64, Arlington 33

Grandview 95, Selah 79

Granite Falls 55, Eastside 49

Heritage 64, Battle Ground 52

Hermiston, Ore. 86, Pasco 57

Highland 33, River View 26

Inchelium 82, Columbia (Stevens) 26

Inglemoor 54, Juanita 44

Interlake 48, Cedarcrest 33

Jackson 51, Mariner 46

Kennewick 56, Southridge 49

King’s Way 74, Damascus Christian, Ore. 19

Kiona-Benton 59, Naches Valley 54

Klahowya 60, Vashon Island 47

La Conner 72, Friday Harbor 48

La Salle 87, Warden 69

Lake Roosevelt 60, Liberty Bell 48

Lakeland High School, Idaho 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 36

Lakes 74, Capital 52

Lakewood 69, Oak Harbor 46

Lewiston, Idaho 76, Clarkston 35

Liberty 72, Issaquah 65

Lincoln 47, Gig Harbor 39

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 74, Kittitas 72

Mabton 69, Cle Elum-Roslyn 57

Mark Morris 63, Kelso 36

Meadowdale 54, Snohomish 38

Medical Lake 73, Liberty (Spangle) 63

Mercer Island 78, Bothell 75

Monroe 75, Lake Stevens 49

Moses Lake 82, Wenatchee 61

Mount Si High School 88, Renton 52

Mt. Spokane High School 65, Central Valley 43

Napavine 73, Onalaska 55

Naselle 68, Taholah 47

Neah Bay 41, Clallam Bay 38

North Beach 45, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 39

North Central 68, Lewis & Clark 56

North Creek 77, Newport-Bellevue 28

North Kitsap 76, Kingston 70

North Mason 55, Bremerton 36

North Thurston 57, Peninsula 45

Northwest 57, Overlake School 51

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Kettle Falls 33

O’Dea 88, Nathan Hale 37

Oakesdale 80, Waitsburg 19

Oakville 66, Chief Leschi 37

Odessa 50, Chesterton 42

Omak 70, Jenkins High School 67

Port Angeles 75, Olympic 40

Prosser 67, Quincy 51

Pullman 73, Moscow, Idaho 48

Quilcene 56, Evergreen Lutheran 53

Rainier Christian 65, Summit Atlas 62

Reardan 91, Davenport 43

Redmond 71, Sammamish 57

Richland 81, Kamiakin 47

Ridgefield 79, W. F. West 75

Sequim 69, Bainbridge 46

Shorecrest 65, Mountlake Terrace 39

Shorewood 55, Archbishop Murphy High School 50

Silas 72, Mt Tahoma 69

South Whidbey 64, Summit Sierra 15

St George’s High School 61, Newport 42

Steilacoom 47, Charles Wright 45

Sultan 66, Cascade (Leavenworth) 29

Timberline 69, River Ridge 63

Toppenish 53, Othello 45

Tumwater 75, Tenino 43

UPrep 41, Cedar Park Christian-Bothell 38

Union 48, Evergreen (Vancouver) 30

Valley Christian 72, Wilbur-Creston 55

Wapato 78, College Place 59

Washington 63, Centralia 47

Waterville-Mansfield 34, Soap Lake 33

Wellpinit 98, Mary Walker 54

West Valley (Spokane Valley) 67, Ephrata 57

West Valley (Yakima) 67, Eastmont 27

White River 72, Beamer 71

Woodinville 73, Lake Washington 71

Yakama 48, Touchet 26

1A Preview=

Echo, Ore. 73, Trout Lake 50

Columbia River Clash=

Goldendale 56, La Grande, Ore. 52

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Klickitat 48, Vernonia, Ore. 44

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hoquiam vs. Aberdeen, ccd.

Lindbergh vs. Evergreen (Seattle), ccd.

