GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 61, Virginia 37
Albemarle 57, Monticello 21
Broadway 58, Fort Defiance 20
Buckingham County 65, Nottoway 19
Buffalo Gap 49, Stonewall Jackson 19
Charlottesville 46, Western Albemarle 25
Fairfax 50, Annandale 32
Fluvanna 43, Goochland 13
Fort Chiswell 42, Rural Retreat 34
Gate City 60, Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 48
Glen Allen 68, Mills Godwin 34
Graham 59, Grundy 40
Granby 64, Norview 31
Greensville County 50, Franklin 45
Gretna 38, Appomattox 35
Hampton 63, Oxon Hill, Md. 34
Hampton Roads 46, Collegiate-Richmond 45
Highland-Warrenton 43, Fredericksburg Christian 28
J.I. Burton 57, Union 44
James Wood 46, Sherando 41
Kellam 68, Ocean Lakes 43
Manor High School 85, Booker T. Washington 9
Massaponax 53, Mountain View 19
Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Isle of Wight Academy 25
North Stafford 28, Brooke Point 24
Osbourn Park 58, Battlefield 20
Salem 73, William Byrd 20
Steward School 64, Crestwood Prep, Ontario 53
StoneBridge School 37, Broadwater Academy 30
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 66, Honaker 58
Tunstall 45, Martinsville 38
West Potomac 81, Mount Vernon 43
William Monroe 42, Madison County 30
___
