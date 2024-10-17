Thunder C Hartenstein out at least a month with a broken bone in his left hand

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will miss at least a month after sustaining a small,…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will miss at least a month after sustaining a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand during a preseason game in Denver.

The Thunder said Thursday that Hartenstein, who was hurt in Tuesday’s game, will be re-evaluated in five to six weeks.

The Thunder added the 7-foot, 250-pound Hartenstein as a free agent in the offseason to help them with rebounding and their lack of bulk, two of their few weaknesses last season as they earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season for the New York Knicks.

