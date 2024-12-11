Hawks rally for a 108-100 victory over the Knicks and a trip to the NBA Cup semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young had 22 points and 11 assists, De’Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson outplayed the Knicks…

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young had 22 points and 11 assists, De’Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson outplayed the Knicks frontcourt and the Atlanta Hawks took their surprising NBA Cup run all the way to the semifinals in Las Vegas, beating New York 108-100 on Wednesday night.

Hunter scored 24 points and Johnson had 21 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks, who were perhaps the surprise team of the tournament after knocking off the defending champion Celtics in Boston and NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in group play to reach the knockout stage as the No. 3 seed in the East.

Now they will face another East power, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, on Saturday in a semifinal matchup.

Josh Hart scored 21 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 19 rebounds for the Knicks, who went 4-0 in group play and shot out to a 12-point lead Wednesday. But as in the 2021 playoffs, it was Young who was celebrating on the floor of Madison Square Garden after eliminating the Knicks.

Takeaway

Hawks: Just advancing out of a tough pool group would have been a great experience for some young Hawks players. Now they can go and win the whole thing with two victories in Las Vegas.

Knicks: One of the favorites to win the tournament had a shockingly poor second half and fell to 0-2 against Atlanta this season.

Key moment

The Knicks led 66-62 before Young scored eight straight points, pointing to the floor after a 31-footer for his second consecutive 3-pointer. Hunter then hit a 3 to cap an 11-0 surge during which Atlanta took its first lead of the game and went ahead 73-66.

Key stat

Atlanta outscored New York 61-46 in the second half.

Up next

While the Hawks go to Las Vegas, the Knicks will go to Orlando for a game Sunday.

