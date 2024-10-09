Tchouaméni to lead France against Israel in Nations League in Mbappé’s absence

PARIS (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will captain France in its Nations League game against Israel in the…

PARIS (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will captain France in its Nations League game against Israel in the absence of Kylian Mbappé, the French soccer federation said on Wednesday.

Tchouaméni has played 36 matches with France and will bring his experience to a team lacking its biggest star.

Mbappé, France’s usual captain, is nursing a minor thigh injury in Madrid. France is also without vice-captain Antoine Griezmann, who surprisingly announced the end of his international career last month. Together they led France to the 2018 World Cup title and were coach Didier Deschamps’ most influential players in recent years.

Italy has a three-point lead over France and Belgium in their Nations League group after two rounds. France plays Israel on Thursday and travels to Belgium four days later.

