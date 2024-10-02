Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Oct. 3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. ESPNU — Texas St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Oct. 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas St. at Troy

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at UTEP

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois

8 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Ohio St.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Argentina vs. France, Semifinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

1 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, First Round, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Nice at Lazio

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Lyon at Rangers

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

