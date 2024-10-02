Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 3

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Oct. 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas St. at Troy
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at UTEP
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
7 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois
8 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Ohio St.
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Argentina vs. France, Semifinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
1 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, First Round, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Atlanta
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Nice at Lazio
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Lyon at Rangers
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
