NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 6½ 5½ (41½) New England at ATLANTA 2½ 3 (51½) Seattle…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 6½ 5½ (41½) New England at ATLANTA 2½ 3 (51½) Seattle at INDIANAPOLIS 4½ 3 (43½) Miami at GREEN BAY 1½ 2½ (47½) Houston Cincinnati 4½ 5½ (41½) at CLEVELAND Philadelphia 3½ 3 (42½) at NY GIANTS at MINNESOTA 1½ 1½ (50½) Detroit at BUFFALO 8½ 8½ (41½) Tennessee at WASHINGTON 7 8½ (51½) Carolina at LA RAMS 3½ 7 (43½) Las Vegas at SAN FRANCISCO 1½ 1½ (47½) Kansas City NY Jets 1½ 1½ (38½) at PITTSBURGH

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 3½ 3½ (49½) at TAMPA BAY LA Chargers 1½ 1½ (44½) at ARIZONA

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Sam Houston 9½ 9½ (46½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at LOUISIANA TECH 5½ 7½ (51½) UTEP

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty 22½ 23½ (46½) at KENNESAW STATE at JACKSONVILLE STATE 21½ 21½ (63½) Middle Tennessee

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 2½ 3½ (59½) Syracuse

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Boise State 2½ 2½ (61½) at UNLV

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 1½ 6½ (52½) Washington Notre Dame 11½ 11½ (41½) at NAVY at OHIO STATE 19½ 20½ (46½) Nebraska at OLE MISS 14½ 14½ (48½) Oklahoma at OREGON 22½ 22½ (54½) Illinois at MIAMI (FL) 17½ 16½ (51½) Florida State at MICHIGAN 21½ 9½ (40½) Michigan State Penn State 11½ 10½ (47½) at WISCONSIN at COLORADO 1½ 3½ (58½) Cincinnati

MLB

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at LA DODGERS -142 N.Y Mets +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -162 Pittsburgh +134 Los Angeles -170 at ANAHEIM +140 Colorado -275 at SAN JOSE +220

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.