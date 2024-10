NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Denver 2½ 1½ (36½) at NEW ORLEANS Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Denver 2½ 1½ (36½) at NEW ORLEANS

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 6½ 5½ (42½) New England at INDIANAPOLIS 4½ 3½ (43½) Miami Cincinnati 4½ 4½ (43½) at CLEVELAND Philadelphia 3½ 3 (43½) at NY GIANTS at ATLANTA 2½ 2½ (49½) Seattle at MINNESOTA 1½ 2½ (49½) Detroit at BUFFALO 8½ 8½ (42½) Tennessee at GREEN BAY 1½ 2½ (47½) Houston at LA RAMS 3½ 5½ (43½) Las Vegas at WASHINGTON 7 7½ (52½) Carolina at SAN FRANCISCO 1½ 1½ (47½) Kansas City NY Jets 1½ 1½ (37½) at PITTSBURGH

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 3½ 3½ (48½) at TAMPA BAY LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (43½) at ARIZONA

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SOUTH ALABAMA 13½ 13½ (54½) Troy at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 9½ 9½ (51½) Kennesaw State Louisiana Tech 8½ 10½ (50½) at NEW MEXICO STATE

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAM HOUSTON 1½ 2½ (55½) Western Kentucky Florida International 1½ 6½ (49½) at UTEP

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MARSHALL 8½ 8½ (51½) Georgia State at VIRGINIA TECH 6½ 6½ (49½) Boston College

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DUKE 4½ 3½ (42½) Florida State Oregon 31½ 27½ (59½) at PURDUE at BYU 6½ 9½ (55½) Oklahoma State Fresno State 5½ 2½ (51½) at NEVADA

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEMSON 21½ 21½ (57½) Virginia at ARMY 15½ 14½ (51½) East Carolina at UCONN 1½ 1½ (57½) Wake Forest Wisconsin 7½ 7½ (41½) at NORTHWESTERN at INDIANA 3½ 6½ (50½) Nebraska at RUTGERS 8½ 4½ (40½) UCLA Louisiana 4½ 3½ (56½) at COASTAL CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 3½ 2½ (52½) Arizona State Miami (FL) 6½ 4½ (60½) at LOUISVILLE at MISSOURI 6½ 5½ (51½) Auburn at OKLAHOMA 5½ 2½ (40½) South Carolina at TEMPLE 1½ 2½ (52½) Tulsa at EASTERN MICHIGAN 1½ 1½ (56½) Central Michigan Alabama 2½ 2½ (55½) at TENNESSEE Michigan 1½ 3½ (43½) at ILLINOIS at KANSAS 8½ 6½ (46½) Houston at SOUTH FLORIDA 13½ 13½ (57½) UAB Texas State 10½ 9½ (61½) at OLD DOMINION at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ 2½ (43½) Toledo at TULANE 21½ 21½ (54½) Rice Notre Dame 5½ 11½ (49½) at GEORGIA TECH at UTSA 4½ 3½ (54½) Florida Atlantic Western Michigan 1½ 1½ (49½) at BUFFALO at NAVY 17½ 16½ (55½) Charlotte at CAL 7½ 9½ (46½) NC State at WASHINGTON STATE 19½ 19½ (55½) Hawaii at MIAMI (OH) 4½ 3½ (44½) Ohio at BOWLING GREEN 20½ 20½ (55½) Kent State USC 5½ 7½ (56½) at MARYLAND at TEXAS TECH 8½ 6½ (56½) Baylor at ARIZONA 4½ 3½ (55½) Colorado at SAN JOSE STATE 11½ 11½ (50½) Wyoming James Madison 9½ 9½ (58½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN New Mexico 1½ 2½ (78½) at UTAH STATE Texas A&M 15½ 14½ (56½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE at VANDERBILT 26½ 26½ (58½) Ball State LSU 4½ 2½ (54½) at ARKANSAS Arkansas State 6½ 6½ (54½) at SOUTHERN MISS at MEMPHIS 10½ 10½ (66½) North Texas at IOWA STATE 10½ 13½ (48½) UCF Iowa 6½ 6½ (41½) at MICHIGAN STATE Kansas State 1½ 3½ (54½) at WEST VIRGINIA at TEXAS 2½ 3½ (55½) Georgia at FLORIDA 1½ 1½ (42½) Kentucky Colorado State 7½ 7½ (46½) at AIR FORCE SMU 14½ 14½ (54½) at STANFORD UNLV 5½ 7½ (62½) at OREGON STATE at UTAH 5½ 4½ (49½) TCU

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -178 Cleveland +150

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -178 at COLUMBUS +146 Vegas -134 at WASHINGTON +112 at CAROLINA -142 New Jersey +118 at TAMPA BAY -137 Vancouver +114 Minnesota -115 at ST. LOUIS -104 at DALLAS -360 San Jose +280 at NASHVILLE -172 Seattle +142 at CALGARY -156 Chicago +130 at EDMONTON -215 Philadelphia +176

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.