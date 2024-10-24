Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer signs multi-year extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed coach Brian Schmetzer to a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the extension…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed coach Brian Schmetzer to a multi-year contract extension.

Terms of the extension announced Thursday were not released.

Schmetzer, a Seattle native, has a 126-80-68 record since taking over as coach of the Major League Soccer franchise in the summer of 2016. He has led the Sounders to two MLS Cup titles and two other appearances in the finals. The team also won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup title.

He has 17 playoff victories in eight trips to the postseason.

The Sounders went 16-9-9 this season to earn the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Seattle will face the Houston Dynamo in the best-of-three opening round starting Monday.

Before taking over as coach, Schmetzer was the top assistant under Sigi Schmid from 2009-2016.

“Seattle is my home, and there’s no place I’d rather be working,” Schmetzer said in a statement. “We’ve built something special here together, and I’m excited to keep pushing for more success alongside our passionate fans, exceptional staff and outstanding players. The work will not stop — we have many goals to achieve and more history to write.”

