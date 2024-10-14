Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36 in NLCS, caught for first time since July 22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers keep on winning in the playoffs, even without a bunch of home…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers keep on winning in the playoffs, even without a bunch of home runs and stolen bases by Shohei Ohtani.

The Japanese star was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months on Sunday night, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts.

The Dodgers routed the Mets 9-0. Ohtani was 2 for 4 with with a walk while scoring two runs and driving in another.

Ohtani was thrown out trying for second base by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ final out of the second inning in the NL Championship Series opener.

San Francisco’s Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base.

Ohtani’s RBI single off Kodai Senga had given the Dodgers a 3-0 lead and chased the New York Mets starter. Ohtani added a single in the fourth against David Peterson as a run came home on right fielder Starling Marte’s fielding error, then scored on Freddie Freeman’s single for a 6-0 margin.

Ohtani has been relatively quiet at the plate since hitting a tying three-run homer in Game 1 of the NL Division Series against San Diego.

“I think right now he’s in a good spot,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Like I said that last series, I thought he chased it a little bit, but I think tonight he got back into his hitting zone and some good things happened. And even one of his outs was close to being a homer.”

Ohtani is 6 for 8 with runners on base in the playoffs. He’s 0 for 16 with the bases empty.

“We’re better when we get guys on with Shohei up to bat,” Roberts said. “Obviously when guys are in scoring position there might be a little bit more focus.”

Of the Dodgers’ nine runs in Game 1, none were homers.

“Everybody’s doing their jobs and scoring early is a key to our game,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Ohtani became the first 50-50 player, hitting .310, leading the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, and stealing 59 bases in 63 attempts.

The two-way star did not pitch this year following elbow surgery.

Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings set by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1966 World Series.

“Each and every one of the pitchers has been doing their job exceptionally well,” Ohtani said, “and it’s really setting the tone for the offensive part of the game.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.