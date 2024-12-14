GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 45, Pinnacle 16
American Leadership 26, Parowan 15
Ben Lomond 36, Rockwell Charter 32
Bingham 49, Timpview 34
Bountiful 58, Brighton 33
Corner Canyon 58, Spanish Fork 36
Dixie 69, Mountain Crest 68
Fremont 49, Skyridge 48
Granger 58, Logan 18
Hillcrest 53, Kearns 51
Jordan 45, Murray 35
Maeser Prep Academy 50, Freedom Prep 12
Maple Mountain 60, American Fork 47
Monument Valley 43, Bryce Valley 26
Mountain View 57, Stansbury 30
North Summit 49, Union 13
Olympus 64, Box Elder 41
Panguitch 56, San Juan Blanding 33
Payson 52, Cedar City 42
Provo 48, Palo Verde, Nev. 21
Ridgeline 50, Riverdale Ridge, Colo. 38
Riverton 46, Roy 37
Rowland Hall 51, American Prep WV 9
Salem Hills 38, Cedar Valley 34
Sky View 65, Hurricane 36
Snow Canyon 71, Green Canyon 42
South Sevier 47, Draper APA 36
Springville 53, Pleasant Grove 35
Summit Academy 54, Highland 33
Tooele 45, Ogden 43
Viewmont 65, Orem 22
Virgin Valley, Nev. 55, South Summit 42
Wasatch 40, Blackfoot, Idaho 27
Water Canyon 51, El Capitan, Ariz. 25
Wayne 51, Piute 44
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Mountain View, Wyo. 42, Rich County 37
Rich County 52, Little Snake River, Wyo. 28
Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=
Dallas Faith Family, Texas 72, Lone Peak 41
Riverdale Ridge, Colo. 50, Ridgeline 38
Westlake 52, Perry, Ariz. 40
