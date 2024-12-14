GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Altamont 45, Pinnacle 16 American Leadership 26, Parowan 15 Ben Lomond 36, Rockwell Charter 32 Bingham 49,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 45, Pinnacle 16

American Leadership 26, Parowan 15

Ben Lomond 36, Rockwell Charter 32

Bingham 49, Timpview 34

Bountiful 58, Brighton 33

Corner Canyon 58, Spanish Fork 36

Dixie 69, Mountain Crest 68

Fremont 49, Skyridge 48

Granger 58, Logan 18

Hillcrest 53, Kearns 51

Jordan 45, Murray 35

Maeser Prep Academy 50, Freedom Prep 12

Maple Mountain 60, American Fork 47

Monument Valley 43, Bryce Valley 26

Mountain View 57, Stansbury 30

North Summit 49, Union 13

Olympus 64, Box Elder 41

Panguitch 56, San Juan Blanding 33

Payson 52, Cedar City 42

Provo 48, Palo Verde, Nev. 21

Ridgeline 50, Riverdale Ridge, Colo. 38

Riverton 46, Roy 37

Rowland Hall 51, American Prep WV 9

Salem Hills 38, Cedar Valley 34

Sky View 65, Hurricane 36

Snow Canyon 71, Green Canyon 42

South Sevier 47, Draper APA 36

Springville 53, Pleasant Grove 35

Summit Academy 54, Highland 33

Tooele 45, Ogden 43

Viewmont 65, Orem 22

Virgin Valley, Nev. 55, South Summit 42

Wasatch 40, Blackfoot, Idaho 27

Water Canyon 51, El Capitan, Ariz. 25

Wayne 51, Piute 44

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Mountain View, Wyo. 42, Rich County 37

Rich County 52, Little Snake River, Wyo. 28

Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=

Dallas Faith Family, Texas 72, Lone Peak 41

Riverdale Ridge, Colo. 50, Ridgeline 38

Westlake 52, Perry, Ariz. 40

