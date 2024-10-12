Seguin scores twice, Oettinger stops 34 shots for 11th shutout in Stars’ 3-0 win over Islanders

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 34 saves in his 11th career regular-season shutout and the…

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 34 saves in his 11th career regular-season shutout and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 3-0 on Saturday night.

Seguin shot a wrister from the high slot over Semyon Varlamov’s glove at 7:59 of the first period on a feed from behind the goal line by Mason Marchment.

Jamie Benn doubled Dallas’ lead midway through the second period, collecting a loose puck between the circles when neither Kyle Palmieri nor rookie Maxim Tsyplakov could maintain control and lifted it nto the net.

Seguin added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Marchment also assisted on Seguin’s late goal.

Oettinger’s career record in October games is now 11-1-1.

Varlamov stopped 24 shots.

Dallas defenseman Matt Dumba played only six first-period minutes because of a lower body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer said Dumba will be evaluated Monday.

Takeaways

Islanders: The penalty kill was 2 for 2 after going 0 for 2 in Thursday’s opening 5-4 overtime loss to Utah and being ranked last in the NHL last season.

Stars: Benn and Seguin show no signs of slowing. Benn, 35, ranks second in career games played for the Minnesota-Dallas franchise with 1,114 while Seguin, 33, is eighth with 768.

Key moment

The Islanders nearly pulled within 2-1 five minutes into the third period. Bo Horvat, who scored in New York’s previous five games against Dallas including two overtime winners last season, was stoned by Oettinger at close range. Horvat hit the post later in the period.

Key stat

Less has been more — or at least enough — in terms of shots on goal for the Stars through two games. They were outshot 36-20 in Thursday’s 4-3 win at Nashville and were outshot 33-27 by the Islanders.

Up next

The Islanders will play the second game of a three-game road trip at Colorado on Monday night. The Stars host Seattle on Sunday night.

This story has been updated to correct Oettinger’s saves total per official NHL scoring change.

