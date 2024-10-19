Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Central Conference Tournament= Consolation Triangular= Crete def. Lexington, 25-21, 25-23 Crete def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-10 Quarterfinal= Grand Island…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Central Conference Tournament=

Consolation Triangular=

Crete def. Lexington, 25-21, 25-23

Crete def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-10

Quarterfinal=

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-22, 25-20

York def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-21

Semifinal=

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-22, 25-21

York def. Columbus Lakeview, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24

Third Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24

Fifth Place=

Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-14

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-16

Quarterfinal=

BDS def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-14, 25-13

High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-17

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Pool B=

Tekamah-Herman def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-21, 25-18

Tekamah-Herman def. Wakefield, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23

Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-19

Pool C=

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-17

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-9, 25-19

West Point-Beemer def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 25-18

Semifinal=

Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey-Lindsay, 25-15, 25-19

Championship=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 15-25, 25-14, 17-25, 29-27, 16-14

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Nebraska Christian def. Archangels, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

Third Place=

Riverside def. Archangels, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bloomfield def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-18

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-13

Lewis Central Tournament=

Pool B=

Bennington (NE) def. Clarinda, Iowa, 25-13, 18-25, 15-10

Bennington (NE) def. Stanton, Iowa, 25-19, 25-9

Treynor, Iowa def. Bennington (NE), 18-25, 25-15, 17-15

Lincoln Christian Invitational=

Pool A=

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-27, 26-24

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-11, 25-16

Pool B=

Wahoo def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Omaha Duchesne def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-17

Third Place=

Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 27-25

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-13

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Sandhills-Thedford def. Brady, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-6, 25-10

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-11

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-15

South Platte def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20

Minatare def. Banner County, 25-22, 25-20

Semifinal=

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-21, 25-18

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-15

Seventh Place=

Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-19, 25-15

Third Place=

Potter-Dix def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-19

Championship=

Leyton def. Garden County, 26-28, 25-21, 25-12

NCC Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Conestoga def. Syracuse, 25-21, 29-27, 25-22

North Platte Triangular=

Holdrege def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-17

Holdrege def. Sidney, 25-21, 25-23

North Platte def. Sidney, 25-9, 25-17

Omaha South Invitational=

Pool A=

Omaha Northwest def. South (NE), 25-15, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 25-6

Pool B=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-10, 25-15

Central (NE) def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-19

Consolation=

Semifinal=

South (NE) def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-13

Championship Bracket=

Semifinal=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-18

Omaha Roncalli def. Central (NE), 25-20, 28-26

Fifth Place=

South (NE) def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-15

Third Place=

Omaha Northwest def. Central (NE), 25-9, 25-21

Championship=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Roncalli, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Omaha Westside Invitational=

Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-12

Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-21, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal=

Fremont def. Lincoln East, 25-17, 25-19

Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-21

Semifinal=

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 26-24, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-19, 25-18

Seventh Place=

Lincoln East def. Papillion-LaVista, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Fremont def. Millard North, 25-20, 26-24

Third Place=

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 25-23

Championship=

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-12, 25-18

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Crawford def. Hemingford, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16

Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-16, 25-13

Semifinal=

Edgemont, S.D. def. Crawford, 25-18, 25-19

Morrill def. Hay Springs, 25-14, 25-23

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-23, 25-13

Championship=

Johnson-Brock def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

SPVA Tournament=

Pool A=

Bridgeport def. Hershey, 26-24, 11-25, 26-24

Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14

Pool B=

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Kimball, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Hershey def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-10

Third Place=

Bridgeport def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-15, 25-21

TVC Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Deshler def. Giltner, 25-22, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-20

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-13

Semifinal=

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-11, 18-25, 25-22

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-15

Valentine Invitational=

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 25-13

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-9, 25-16

Cozad def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-17

Cozad def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-23, 25-23

Cozad def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-16

Gordon/Rushville def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-11

Gordon/Rushville def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19

Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-17

Valentine def. Chadron, 22-25, 25-13, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

