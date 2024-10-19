Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Central Conference Tournament=
Consolation Triangular=
Crete def. Lexington, 25-21, 25-23
Crete def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-10
Quarterfinal=
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-22, 25-20
York def. Adams Central, 25-18, 25-21
Semifinal=
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-22, 25-21
York def. Columbus Lakeview, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24
Third Place=
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-14
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Osceola def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-16
Quarterfinal=
BDS def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-14, 25-13
High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-17
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Pool B=
Tekamah-Herman def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-21, 25-18
Tekamah-Herman def. Wakefield, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23
Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-19
Pool C=
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-17
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-9, 25-19
West Point-Beemer def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 25-18
Semifinal=
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey-Lindsay, 25-15, 25-19
Championship=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 15-25, 25-14, 17-25, 29-27, 16-14
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Nebraska Christian def. Archangels, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Third Place=
Riverside def. Archangels, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bloomfield def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-18
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-13
Lewis Central Tournament=
Pool B=
Bennington (NE) def. Clarinda, Iowa, 25-13, 18-25, 15-10
Bennington (NE) def. Stanton, Iowa, 25-19, 25-9
Treynor, Iowa def. Bennington (NE), 18-25, 25-15, 17-15
Lincoln Christian Invitational=
Pool A=
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-27, 26-24
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-11, 25-16
Pool B=
Wahoo def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Omaha Duchesne def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-17
Third Place=
Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 27-25
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-13
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Sandhills-Thedford def. Brady, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament=
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-6, 25-10
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-11
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-15
South Platte def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20
Minatare def. Banner County, 25-22, 25-20
Semifinal=
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-21, 25-18
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-19, 25-15
Third Place=
Potter-Dix def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-19
Championship=
Leyton def. Garden County, 26-28, 25-21, 25-12
NCC Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Conestoga def. Syracuse, 25-21, 29-27, 25-22
North Platte Triangular=
Holdrege def. North Platte, 25-22, 25-17
Holdrege def. Sidney, 25-21, 25-23
North Platte def. Sidney, 25-9, 25-17
Omaha South Invitational=
Pool A=
Omaha Northwest def. South (NE), 25-15, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 25-6
Pool B=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-10, 25-15
Central (NE) def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-19
Consolation=
Semifinal=
South (NE) def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-13
Championship Bracket=
Semifinal=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-18
Omaha Roncalli def. Central (NE), 25-20, 28-26
Fifth Place=
South (NE) def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-15
Third Place=
Omaha Northwest def. Central (NE), 25-9, 25-21
Championship=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Roncalli, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
Omaha Westside Invitational=
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-12
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-21, 25-15
Consolation Semifinal=
Fremont def. Lincoln East, 25-17, 25-19
Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-21
Semifinal=
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 26-24, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-19, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Lincoln East def. Papillion-LaVista, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Fremont def. Millard North, 25-20, 26-24
Third Place=
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 25-23
Championship=
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-12, 25-18
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Crawford def. Hemingford, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-16, 25-13
Semifinal=
Edgemont, S.D. def. Crawford, 25-18, 25-19
Morrill def. Hay Springs, 25-14, 25-23
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-23, 25-13
Championship=
Johnson-Brock def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
SPVA Tournament=
Pool A=
Bridgeport def. Hershey, 26-24, 11-25, 26-24
Chase County def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14
Pool B=
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Kimball, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-14, 25-10
Third Place=
Bridgeport def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-15, 25-21
TVC Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-22, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-20
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-13
Semifinal=
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-11, 18-25, 25-22
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-15
Valentine Invitational=
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 25-13
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-9, 25-16
Cozad def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-17
Cozad def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-23, 25-23
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-16
Gordon/Rushville def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-11
Gordon/Rushville def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19
Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-17
Valentine def. Chadron, 22-25, 25-13, 25-9
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.