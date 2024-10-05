Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 26-24
Auburn def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-7
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-6
Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Gross def. Ralston, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-17
Semifinal=
Auburn def. Wahoo, 25-15, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-21
Seventh Place=
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-16
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-22
Asics Challenge=
Gold Bracket=
Omaha Skutt def. Farmington Hills Mercy, Mich., 25-21, 25-22
Semifinal=
Omaha Skutt def. Mother McAuley, Ill., 21-25, 25-22, 25-23
Clarkson-Leigh Tournament=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-6, 25-8
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Aquinas def. Cross County, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23
Semifinal=
Humphrey-Lindsay def. Howells-Dodge, 25-11, 25-14
Columbus Classic Tournament=
Beatrice def. Norfolk Catholic
Columbus Round Robin=
Grand Island def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-18
Fort Calhoun Tournament=
Bergan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-23
Conestoga def. Guardian Angels, 25-22, 25-21
Johnson-Brock def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Concordia def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-22
Consolation Quarterfinal=
Guardian Angels def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-16
Consolation Semiinal=
Johnson-Brock def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Concordia def. Guardian Angels, 20-25, 25-21, 30-28
Semifinal=
Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-21
Consolation=
Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 15-25, 25-17, 27-25
Third Place=
Johnson-Brock def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23
Championship=
Bergan def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-16
Raymond Central Invitational=
Fairbury def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-10, 25-21
Seward def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-14
York def. Arlington
Semifinal=
Seward def. Fairbury, 25-10, 25-19
Raymond Central Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Tekamah-Herman def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-22
Third Place=
Fairbury def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-21
Thunderbird Invitational=
Centennial def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16
Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-15, 25-20
Twin City Invitational=
Gold Bracket=
Adams Central def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-16
Grand Island Northwest def. Gering, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21
Ogallala def. Chadron, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal=
Gering def. Chadron, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11
Semifinal=
Adams Central def. McCook, 25-17, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-16
Silver Bracket=
North Platte def. Alliance, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19
Sidney def. Mitchell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
Consolation Semifinal=
Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-22, 25-19
Semifinal=
St Thomas More, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22
