Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 26-24

Auburn def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-7

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-6

Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Gross def. Ralston, 25-17, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-17

Semifinal=

Auburn def. Wahoo, 25-15, 25-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-16

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-22

Asics Challenge=

Gold Bracket=

Omaha Skutt def. Farmington Hills Mercy, Mich., 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal=

Omaha Skutt def. Mother McAuley, Ill., 21-25, 25-22, 25-23

Clarkson-Leigh Tournament=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-6, 25-8

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Aquinas def. Cross County, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23

Semifinal=

Humphrey-Lindsay def. Howells-Dodge, 25-11, 25-14

Columbus Classic Tournament=

Beatrice def. Norfolk Catholic

Columbus Round Robin=

Grand Island def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-18

Fort Calhoun Tournament=

Bergan def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-23

Conestoga def. Guardian Angels, 25-22, 25-21

Johnson-Brock def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-17

Omaha Concordia def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-22

Consolation Quarterfinal=

Guardian Angels def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-16

Consolation Semiinal=

Johnson-Brock def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-17

Omaha Concordia def. Guardian Angels, 20-25, 25-21, 30-28

Semifinal=

Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

Johnson-Brock def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-21

Consolation=

Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 15-25, 25-17, 27-25

Third Place=

Johnson-Brock def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-23

Championship=

Bergan def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-16

Raymond Central Invitational=

Fairbury def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-10, 25-21

Seward def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-14

York def. Arlington

Semifinal=

Seward def. Fairbury, 25-10, 25-19

Raymond Central Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Tekamah-Herman def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-22

Third Place=

Fairbury def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-21

Thunderbird Invitational=

Centennial def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16

Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-15, 25-20

Twin City Invitational=

Gold Bracket=

Adams Central def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-16

Grand Island Northwest def. Gering, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21

Ogallala def. Chadron, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal=

Gering def. Chadron, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11

Semifinal=

Adams Central def. McCook, 25-17, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-16

Silver Bracket=

North Platte def. Alliance, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19

Sidney def. Mitchell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal=

Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-22, 25-19

Semifinal=

St Thomas More, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

