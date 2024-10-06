Live Radio
Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 6, 2024, 6:37 PM

Sunday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.6 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Beau Hossler 65-64-68-68—265 -23
x-Kevin Yu 66-66-66-67—265 -23
Lucas Glover 65-67-68-66—266 -22
Keith Mitchell 67-64-65-70—266 -22
Bud Cauley 66-67-67-67—267 -21
Alex Smalley 69-66-69-63—267 -21
Daniel Berger 65-65-71-67—268 -20
Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-68-64—269 -19
Hayden Springer 66-66-71-66—269 -19
Michael Thorbjornsen 63-69-69-68—269 -19
Jacob Bridgeman 65-66-69-70—270 -18
Ryan Fox 67-66-68-69—270 -18
Emiliano Grillo 68-69-66-67—270 -18
Patton Kizzire 65-68-70-67—270 -18
Seamus Power 66-67-69-68—270 -18
Eric Cole 66-67-69-69—271 -17
Rickie Fowler 69-67-67-68—271 -17
Ben Kohles 67-67-70-67—271 -17
Matti Schmid 70-66-67-68—271 -17
Brandt Snedeker 67-67-70-67—271 -17
Vince Whaley 69-66-68-68—271 -17
Gary Woodland 64-68-70-69—271 -17
Ryan Hall 69-68-68-67—272 -16
Stephan Jaeger 68-67-68-69—272 -16
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-69-68—272 -16
Andrew Novak 70-66-68-68—272 -16
Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-69-66—272 -16
Nick Dunlap 69-66-70-68—273 -15
Nick Hardy 69-67-70-67—273 -15
Charley Hoffman 68-70-67-68—273 -15
Justin Lower 69-69-70-65—273 -15
Henrik Norlander 66-70-68-69—273 -15
Paul Barjon 65-73-67-69—274 -14
Doug Ghim 66-69-70-69—274 -14
Chan Kim 67-67-70-70—274 -14
Chandler Phillips 65-69-72-68—274 -14
Wesley Bryan 68-67-72-68—275 -13
Ben Griffin 64-71-70-70—275 -13
Mac Meissner 67-71-66-71—275 -13
David Skinns 60-71-75-69—275 -13
Sam Stevens 67-69-69-70—275 -13
Trace Crowe 68-69-72-67—276 -12
Luke List 70-67-70-69—276 -12
Taylor Moore 70-65-71-70—276 -12
Trey Mullinax 72-66-71-67—276 -12
Austin Smotherman 70-68-70-68—276 -12
Kevin Streelman 67-70-66-73—276 -12
Patrick Fishburn 67-69-70-71—277 -11
Will Gordon 72-65-66-74—277 -11
Lee Hodges 67-70-67-73—277 -11
Martin Laird 67-65-73-72—277 -11
Nicholas Lindheim 68-70-70-69—277 -11
Matthew NeSmith 66-71-71-69—277 -11
Carson Young 70-68-69-70—277 -11
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 70-66-72-70—278 -10
Bill Haas 65-68-72-73—278 -10
Chesson Hadley 66-71-70-71—278 -10
Joe Highsmith 70-68-70-70—278 -10
Nate Lashley 69-69-72-68—278 -10
Brandon Wu 71-66-72-69—278 -10
Roger Sloan 69-69-69-72—279 -9
Callum Tarren 68-70-71-70—279 -9
Joseph Bramlett 69-67-72-72—280 -8
Brice Garnett 71-66-72-71—280 -8
Mark Hubbard 69-66-74-71—280 -8
Matthew McCarty 66-71-71-72—280 -8
Sami Valimaki 70-68-68-74—280 -8
Rico Hoey 68-70-72-76—286 -2

