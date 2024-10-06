Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse: $7.6 million Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on first…

Sunday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.6 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Beau Hossler 65-64-68-68—265 -23 x-Kevin Yu 66-66-66-67—265 -23 Lucas Glover 65-67-68-66—266 -22 Keith Mitchell 67-64-65-70—266 -22 Bud Cauley 66-67-67-67—267 -21 Alex Smalley 69-66-69-63—267 -21 Daniel Berger 65-65-71-67—268 -20 Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-68-64—269 -19 Hayden Springer 66-66-71-66—269 -19 Michael Thorbjornsen 63-69-69-68—269 -19 Jacob Bridgeman 65-66-69-70—270 -18 Ryan Fox 67-66-68-69—270 -18 Emiliano Grillo 68-69-66-67—270 -18 Patton Kizzire 65-68-70-67—270 -18 Seamus Power 66-67-69-68—270 -18 Eric Cole 66-67-69-69—271 -17 Rickie Fowler 69-67-67-68—271 -17 Ben Kohles 67-67-70-67—271 -17 Matti Schmid 70-66-67-68—271 -17 Brandt Snedeker 67-67-70-67—271 -17 Vince Whaley 69-66-68-68—271 -17 Gary Woodland 64-68-70-69—271 -17 Ryan Hall 69-68-68-67—272 -16 Stephan Jaeger 68-67-68-69—272 -16 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-69-68—272 -16 Andrew Novak 70-66-68-68—272 -16 Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-69-66—272 -16 Nick Dunlap 69-66-70-68—273 -15 Nick Hardy 69-67-70-67—273 -15 Charley Hoffman 68-70-67-68—273 -15 Justin Lower 69-69-70-65—273 -15 Henrik Norlander 66-70-68-69—273 -15 Paul Barjon 65-73-67-69—274 -14 Doug Ghim 66-69-70-69—274 -14 Chan Kim 67-67-70-70—274 -14 Chandler Phillips 65-69-72-68—274 -14 Wesley Bryan 68-67-72-68—275 -13 Ben Griffin 64-71-70-70—275 -13 Mac Meissner 67-71-66-71—275 -13 David Skinns 60-71-75-69—275 -13 Sam Stevens 67-69-69-70—275 -13 Trace Crowe 68-69-72-67—276 -12 Luke List 70-67-70-69—276 -12 Taylor Moore 70-65-71-70—276 -12 Trey Mullinax 72-66-71-67—276 -12 Austin Smotherman 70-68-70-68—276 -12 Kevin Streelman 67-70-66-73—276 -12 Patrick Fishburn 67-69-70-71—277 -11 Will Gordon 72-65-66-74—277 -11 Lee Hodges 67-70-67-73—277 -11 Martin Laird 67-65-73-72—277 -11 Nicholas Lindheim 68-70-70-69—277 -11 Matthew NeSmith 66-71-71-69—277 -11 Carson Young 70-68-69-70—277 -11 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 70-66-72-70—278 -10 Bill Haas 65-68-72-73—278 -10 Chesson Hadley 66-71-70-71—278 -10 Joe Highsmith 70-68-70-70—278 -10 Nate Lashley 69-69-72-68—278 -10 Brandon Wu 71-66-72-69—278 -10 Roger Sloan 69-69-69-72—279 -9 Callum Tarren 68-70-71-70—279 -9 Joseph Bramlett 69-67-72-72—280 -8 Brice Garnett 71-66-72-71—280 -8 Mark Hubbard 69-66-74-71—280 -8 Matthew McCarty 66-71-71-72—280 -8 Sami Valimaki 70-68-68-74—280 -8 Rico Hoey 68-70-72-76—286 -2

