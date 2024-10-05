Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse: $7.6 million Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72 Third Round Keith Mitchell 67-64-65—196…

Saturday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.6 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Third Round

Keith Mitchell 67-64-65—196 -20 Beau Hossler 65-64-68—197 -19 Kevin Yu 66-66-66—198 -18 Jacob Bridgeman 65-66-69—200 -16 Bud Cauley 66-67-67—200 -16 Lucas Glover 65-67-68—200 -16 Daniel Berger 65-65-71—201 -15 Ryan Fox 67-66-68—201 -15 Michael Thorbjornsen 63-69-69—201 -15 Eric Cole 66-67-69—202 -14 Seamus Power 66-67-69—202 -14 Gary Woodland 64-68-70—202 -14 Rickie Fowler 69-67-67—203 -13 Will Gordon 72-65-66—203 -13 Emiliano Grillo 68-69-66—203 -13 Stephan Jaeger 68-67-68—203 -13 Patton Kizzire 65-68-70—203 -13 Matti Schmid 70-66-67—203 -13 Hayden Springer 66-66-71—203 -13 Kevin Streelman 67-70-66—203 -13 Vince Whaley 69-66-68—203 -13 Lee Hodges 67-70-67—204 -12 Chan Kim 67-67-70—204 -12 Ben Kohles 67-67-70—204 -12 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-69—204 -12 Mac Meissner 67-71-66—204 -12 Henrik Norlander 66-70-68—204 -12 Andrew Novak 70-66-68—204 -12 Alex Smalley 69-66-69—204 -12 Brandt Snedeker 67-67-70—204 -12 Paul Barjon 65-73-67—205 -11 Nick Dunlap 69-66-70—205 -11 Doug Ghim 66-69-70—205 -11 Ben Griffin 64-71-70—205 -11 Bill Haas 65-68-72—205 -11 Ryan Hall 69-68-68—205 -11 Charley Hoffman 68-70-67—205 -11 Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-68—205 -11 Martin Laird 67-65-73—205 -11 Sam Stevens 67-69-69—205 -11 Patrick Fishburn 67-69-70—206 -10 Nick Hardy 69-67-70—206 -10 Taylor Moore 70-65-71—206 -10 Chandler Phillips 65-69-72—206 -10 David Skinns 60-71-75—206 -10 Sami Valimaki 70-68-68—206 -10 Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-69—206 -10 Wesley Bryan 68-67-72—207 -9 Chesson Hadley 66-71-70—207 -9 Luke List 70-67-70—207 -9 Roger Sloan 69-69-69—207 -9 Carson Young 70-68-69—207 -9 Joseph Bramlett 69-67-72—208 -8 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 70-66-72—208 -8 Joe Highsmith 70-68-70—208 -8 Nicholas Lindheim 68-70-70—208 -8 Justin Lower 69-69-70—208 -8 Matthew McCarty 66-71-71—208 -8 Matthew NeSmith 66-71-71—208 -8 Austin Smotherman 70-68-70—208 -8 Trace Crowe 68-69-72—209 -7 Brice Garnett 71-66-72—209 -7 Mark Hubbard 69-66-74—209 -7 Trey Mullinax 72-66-71—209 -7 Callum Tarren 68-70-71—209 -7 Brandon Wu 71-66-72—209 -7 Rico Hoey 68-70-72—210 -6 Nate Lashley 69-69-72—210 -6

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.