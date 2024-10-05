Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

October 5, 2024, 7:04 PM

Saturday

At Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $7.6 million

Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72

Third Round

Keith Mitchell 67-64-65—196 -20
Beau Hossler 65-64-68—197 -19
Kevin Yu 66-66-66—198 -18
Jacob Bridgeman 65-66-69—200 -16
Bud Cauley 66-67-67—200 -16
Lucas Glover 65-67-68—200 -16
Daniel Berger 65-65-71—201 -15
Ryan Fox 67-66-68—201 -15
Michael Thorbjornsen 63-69-69—201 -15
Eric Cole 66-67-69—202 -14
Seamus Power 66-67-69—202 -14
Gary Woodland 64-68-70—202 -14
Rickie Fowler 69-67-67—203 -13
Will Gordon 72-65-66—203 -13
Emiliano Grillo 68-69-66—203 -13
Stephan Jaeger 68-67-68—203 -13
Patton Kizzire 65-68-70—203 -13
Matti Schmid 70-66-67—203 -13
Hayden Springer 66-66-71—203 -13
Kevin Streelman 67-70-66—203 -13
Vince Whaley 69-66-68—203 -13
Lee Hodges 67-70-67—204 -12
Chan Kim 67-67-70—204 -12
Ben Kohles 67-67-70—204 -12
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-67-69—204 -12
Mac Meissner 67-71-66—204 -12
Henrik Norlander 66-70-68—204 -12
Andrew Novak 70-66-68—204 -12
Alex Smalley 69-66-69—204 -12
Brandt Snedeker 67-67-70—204 -12
Paul Barjon 65-73-67—205 -11
Nick Dunlap 69-66-70—205 -11
Doug Ghim 66-69-70—205 -11
Ben Griffin 64-71-70—205 -11
Bill Haas 65-68-72—205 -11
Ryan Hall 69-68-68—205 -11
Charley Hoffman 68-70-67—205 -11
Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-68—205 -11
Martin Laird 67-65-73—205 -11
Sam Stevens 67-69-69—205 -11
Patrick Fishburn 67-69-70—206 -10
Nick Hardy 69-67-70—206 -10
Taylor Moore 70-65-71—206 -10
Chandler Phillips 65-69-72—206 -10
David Skinns 60-71-75—206 -10
Sami Valimaki 70-68-68—206 -10
Jhonattan Vegas 68-69-69—206 -10
Wesley Bryan 68-67-72—207 -9
Chesson Hadley 66-71-70—207 -9
Luke List 70-67-70—207 -9
Roger Sloan 69-69-69—207 -9
Carson Young 70-68-69—207 -9
Joseph Bramlett 69-67-72—208 -8
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 70-66-72—208 -8
Joe Highsmith 70-68-70—208 -8
Nicholas Lindheim 68-70-70—208 -8
Justin Lower 69-69-70—208 -8
Matthew McCarty 66-71-71—208 -8
Matthew NeSmith 66-71-71—208 -8
Austin Smotherman 70-68-70—208 -8
Trace Crowe 68-69-72—209 -7
Brice Garnett 71-66-72—209 -7
Mark Hubbard 69-66-74—209 -7
Trey Mullinax 72-66-71—209 -7
Callum Tarren 68-70-71—209 -7
Brandon Wu 71-66-72—209 -7
Rico Hoey 68-70-72—210 -6
Nate Lashley 69-69-72—210 -6

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up