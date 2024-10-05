Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $7.6 million
Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
Third Round
|Keith Mitchell
|67-64-65—196
|-20
|Beau Hossler
|65-64-68—197
|-19
|Kevin Yu
|66-66-66—198
|-18
|Jacob Bridgeman
|65-66-69—200
|-16
|Bud Cauley
|66-67-67—200
|-16
|Lucas Glover
|65-67-68—200
|-16
|Daniel Berger
|65-65-71—201
|-15
|Ryan Fox
|67-66-68—201
|-15
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|63-69-69—201
|-15
|Eric Cole
|66-67-69—202
|-14
|Seamus Power
|66-67-69—202
|-14
|Gary Woodland
|64-68-70—202
|-14
|Rickie Fowler
|69-67-67—203
|-13
|Will Gordon
|72-65-66—203
|-13
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-69-66—203
|-13
|Stephan Jaeger
|68-67-68—203
|-13
|Patton Kizzire
|65-68-70—203
|-13
|Matti Schmid
|70-66-67—203
|-13
|Hayden Springer
|66-66-71—203
|-13
|Kevin Streelman
|67-70-66—203
|-13
|Vince Whaley
|69-66-68—203
|-13
|Lee Hodges
|67-70-67—204
|-12
|Chan Kim
|67-67-70—204
|-12
|Ben Kohles
|67-67-70—204
|-12
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|68-67-69—204
|-12
|Mac Meissner
|67-71-66—204
|-12
|Henrik Norlander
|66-70-68—204
|-12
|Andrew Novak
|70-66-68—204
|-12
|Alex Smalley
|69-66-69—204
|-12
|Brandt Snedeker
|67-67-70—204
|-12
|Paul Barjon
|65-73-67—205
|-11
|Nick Dunlap
|69-66-70—205
|-11
|Doug Ghim
|66-69-70—205
|-11
|Ben Griffin
|64-71-70—205
|-11
|Bill Haas
|65-68-72—205
|-11
|Ryan Hall
|69-68-68—205
|-11
|Charley Hoffman
|68-70-67—205
|-11
|Mackenzie Hughes
|65-72-68—205
|-11
|Martin Laird
|67-65-73—205
|-11
|Sam Stevens
|67-69-69—205
|-11
|Patrick Fishburn
|67-69-70—206
|-10
|Nick Hardy
|69-67-70—206
|-10
|Taylor Moore
|70-65-71—206
|-10
|Chandler Phillips
|65-69-72—206
|-10
|David Skinns
|60-71-75—206
|-10
|Sami Valimaki
|70-68-68—206
|-10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-69-69—206
|-10
|Wesley Bryan
|68-67-72—207
|-9
|Chesson Hadley
|66-71-70—207
|-9
|Luke List
|70-67-70—207
|-9
|Roger Sloan
|69-69-69—207
|-9
|Carson Young
|70-68-69—207
|-9
|Joseph Bramlett
|69-67-72—208
|-8
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|70-66-72—208
|-8
|Joe Highsmith
|70-68-70—208
|-8
|Nicholas Lindheim
|68-70-70—208
|-8
|Justin Lower
|69-69-70—208
|-8
|Matthew McCarty
|66-71-71—208
|-8
|Matthew NeSmith
|66-71-71—208
|-8
|Austin Smotherman
|70-68-70—208
|-8
|Trace Crowe
|68-69-72—209
|-7
|Brice Garnett
|71-66-72—209
|-7
|Mark Hubbard
|69-66-74—209
|-7
|Trey Mullinax
|72-66-71—209
|-7
|Callum Tarren
|68-70-71—209
|-7
|Brandon Wu
|71-66-72—209
|-7
|Rico Hoey
|68-70-72—210
|-6
|Nate Lashley
|69-69-72—210
|-6
