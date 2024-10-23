Raphinha scores after less than a minute for Barcelona against Bayern in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona needed less than a minute to take the lead against Bayern Munich with a goal…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona needed less than a minute to take the lead against Bayern Munich with a goal from Raphinha in their Champions League game Wednesday.

The Brazil winger darted in behind the Bayern defense and rounded goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to score with around 57 seconds on the clock.

It was the first time that Barcelona had scored against Bayern since an 8-2 loss to the German team in 2020. Current Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was Bayern’s coach for that game.

