Padres take 2-1 NLDS lead into Game 4 against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Padres: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 224 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -147, Dodgers +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Padres hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and can move on to the NLCS with a victory.

San Diego has a 45-36 record in home games and a 93-69 record overall. The Padres have an 80-28 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has gone 46-35 on the road and 98-64 overall. The Dodgers have a 78-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 10-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado is second on the Padres with 59 extra base hits (30 doubles and 29 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 99 extra base hits (38 doubles, seven triples and 54 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (abductor), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

