Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|11
|8
|.579
|+1½
|Seattle
|10
|9
|.526
|+½
|Boston
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|—
|Athletics
|9
|10
|.474
|½
|Baltimore
|8
|10
|.444
|1
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|11
|.421
|1½
|Kansas City
|8
|12
|.400
|2
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|14
|.222
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 11, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
Athletics 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 6, Cleveland 2
Detroit 6, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 1-2) at Detroit (Mize 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 0-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 3-0) at Houston (Wesneski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|14
|6
|.700
|+1½
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|+1
|Arizona
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Philadelphia
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Milwaukee
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Cincinnati
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|St. Louis
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Miami
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Washington
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|6½
|Colorado
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
___
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Washington 0
Arizona 6, Miami 4
Seattle 11, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Quantrill 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Lord 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 0-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (King 3-0) at Houston (Wesneski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
