Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 11 8 .579 +1½ Seattle 10 9 .526 +½ Boston…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 11 8 .579 +1½ Seattle 10 9 .526 +½ Boston 10 10 .500 — Cleveland 9 9 .500 — Los Angeles 9 9 .500 — Athletics 9 10 .474 ½ Baltimore 8 10 .444 1 Houston 8 10 .444 1 Tampa Bay 8 11 .421 1½ Kansas City 8 12 .400 2 Minnesota 7 12 .368 2½ Chicago 4 14 .222 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 11, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

Athletics 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Cleveland 2

Detroit 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 1-2) at Detroit (Mize 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 3-0) at Houston (Wesneski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 14 6 .700 +1½ San Francisco 13 6 .684 +1 Arizona 12 7 .632 — Philadelphia 11 8 .579 1 Milwaukee 10 9 .526 2 Cincinnati 9 10 .474 3 St. Louis 9 10 .474 3 Miami 8 10 .444 3½ Pittsburgh 8 12 .400 4½ Washington 7 12 .368 5 Atlanta 5 13 .278 6½ Colorado 3 15 .167 8½

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Washington 0

Arizona 6, Miami 4

Seattle 11, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Quantrill 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Lord 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 3-0) at Houston (Wesneski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-1) at Atlanta (Sale 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.