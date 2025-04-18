MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -142 at DETROIT +120 N.Y Yankees -110 at TAMPA BAY…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -142 at DETROIT +120 N.Y Yankees -110 at TAMPA BAY -106 Seattle -116 at TORONTO -102 at BOSTON -190 Chicago White Sox +160

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -132 at CHICAGO CUBS +112 at PHILADELPHIA -230 Miami +190 at N.Y METS -174 St. Louis +146 Washington -132 at COLORADO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -130 at PITTSBURGH +110 at BALTIMORE -162 Cincinnati +136 at ATLANTA -130 Minnesota +110 LA Dodgers -144 at TEXAS +122 at MILWAUKEE -158 Athletics +134 at HOUSTON -138 San Diego +118 San Francisco -154 at LA ANGELS +130

