MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-106
|Seattle
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|at BOSTON
|-190
|Chicago White Sox
|+160
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-132
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-230
|Miami
|+190
|at N.Y METS
|-174
|St. Louis
|+146
|Washington
|-132
|at COLORADO
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-130
|at PITTSBURGH
|+110
|at BALTIMORE
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-144
|at TEXAS
|+122
|at MILWAUKEE
|-158
|Athletics
|+134
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|San Diego
|+118
|San Francisco
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
