Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 18, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -142 at DETROIT +120
N.Y Yankees -110 at TAMPA BAY -106
Seattle -116 at TORONTO -102
at BOSTON -190 Chicago White Sox +160

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -132 at CHICAGO CUBS +112
at PHILADELPHIA -230 Miami +190
at N.Y METS -174 St. Louis +146
Washington -132 at COLORADO +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -130 at PITTSBURGH +110
at BALTIMORE -162 Cincinnati +136
at ATLANTA -130 Minnesota +110
LA Dodgers -144 at TEXAS +122
at MILWAUKEE -158 Athletics +134
at HOUSTON -138 San Diego +118
San Francisco -154 at LA ANGELS +130

