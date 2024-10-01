No reunion for Mbappé brothers when Real Madrid visits Lille in the Champions League

LILLE, France (AP) — Ethan Mbappé’s dream of facing his famous brother in the Champions League will have to wait.…

Lille coach Bruno Genesio confirmed Tuesday that Kylian’s younger brother Ethan is not fit to play against Real Madrid when the teams meet in the revamped Champions League on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old midfielder has a quadriceps injury that will rule him out for several weeks.

“It was a special match for him. I don’t think there are many brothers who have played against each other in the Champions League,” Genesio said.

“I haven’t seen him since he got injured, and I don’t want to talk to him right away, because I know what state he can be in,” the coach added. “I’ll see him after the match, because I know it’s going to be emotionally very hard for him and his family. But he’s a young player who’s progressing and who will, I’m sure, have other opportunities to relive this kind of occasion.”

Kylian, despite a hamstring injury, has been included in the Madrid team traveling to France.

Both Mbappé brothers left Paris Saint-Germain this summer. While Kylian crossed the border to join the Spanish league, Ethan remained in France and signed a three-year deal with Lille.

“My dream of meeting my brother in the Champions League is moving away but not disappearing,” Ethan Mbappé said in an Instagram post.

