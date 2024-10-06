NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 195 laps, 49 points.

2. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 195, 35.

3. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 195, 48.

4. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 195, 42.

5. (30) Erik Jones, Toyota, 195, 32.

6. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 195, 37.

7. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 195, 30.

8. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 195, 29.

9. (26) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 195, 32.

10. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 195, 27.

11. (24) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 195, 26.

12. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 195, 25.

13. (15) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 195, 24.

14. (37) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 195, 23.

15. (17) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 195, 0.

16. (23) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 195, 26.

17. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, 195, 30.

18. (28) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 195, 19.

19. (4) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 195, 26.

20. (14) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 195, 22.

21. (39) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 195, 16.

22. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 195, 0.

23. (3) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 194, 14.

24. (33) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 194, 0.

25. (22) Noah Gragson, Ford, 194, 12.

26. (31) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 194, 11.

27. (40) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

28. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

29. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 190, 17.

30. (36) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 189, 10.

31. (29) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 188, 6.

32. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 183, 17.

33. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 183, 4.

34. (9) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 183, 3.

35. (18) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 183, 2.

36. (19) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 183, 1.

37. (1) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 183, 1.

38. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 183, 1.

39. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 124, 5.

40. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 6.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 150.775 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 26 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.006 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 24 laps.

Lead Changes: 66 among 24 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.McDowell 0-13; B.McLeod 14; B.Keselowski 15; M.McDowell 16-38; J.Haley 39; R.Chastain 40-41; A.Bowman 42; R.Chastain 43-47; D.Hemric 48; R.Chastain 49-51; K.Larson 52; R.Chastain 53-57; R.Stenhouse 58-59; C.Buescher 60-62; B.Keselowski 63; W.Byron 64; C.Buescher 65-66; T.Reddick 67; C.Buescher 68-73; C.LaJoie 74-78; M.McDowell 79-82; R.Blaney 83-87; S.Van Gisbergen 88-90; R.Chastain 91; S.Van Gisbergen 92; R.Blaney 93; S.Van Gisbergen 94-95; R.Chastain 96; S.Van Gisbergen 97-99; J.Haley 100-102; A.Cindric 103-116; C.Elliott 117; A.Cindric 118-122; T.Reddick 123; K.Busch 124-129; B.Wallace 130; K.Busch 131; B.Wallace 132-133; C.Buescher 134; A.Allmendinger 135; C.Ware 136; J.Logano 137-141; A.Allmendinger 142; J.Logano 143-145; A.Allmendinger 146-150; J.Logano 151; A.Cindric 152; J.Logano 153-157; A.Allmendinger 158; J.Logano 159; A.Cindric 160; J.Logano 161; A.Cindric 162; A.Allmendinger 163; J.Logano 164-166; A.Cindric 167-168; A.Dillon 169; T.Gilliland 170-171; M.McDowell 172-173; A.Cindric 174-175; R.Stenhouse 176-177; A.Cindric 178; R.Stenhouse 179; A.Cindric 180; R.Stenhouse 181-182; A.Cindric 183; R.Stenhouse 184-195

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.McDowell, 4 times for 42 laps; A.Cindric, 10 times for 29 laps; R.Stenhouse, 5 times for 19 laps; J.Logano, 7 times for 19 laps; R.Chastain, 6 times for 17 laps; C.Buescher, 4 times for 12 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 4 times for 9 laps; A.Allmendinger, 5 times for 9 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 6 laps; C.LaJoie, 1 time for 5 laps; J.Haley, 2 times for 4 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 3 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 2 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 2 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 2 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; B.McLeod, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hemric, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; R.Blaney, 2; J.Logano, 2; T.Reddick, 2; A.Bowman, 1; C.Elliott, 1; D.Suárez, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Cindric, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; H.Burton, 1; R.Chastain, 1; C.Buescher, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 3074; 2. C.Bell, 3068; 3. R.Blaney, 3068; 4. K.Larson, 3058; 5. D.Hamlin, 3051; 6. A.Bowman, 3048; 7. J.Logano, 3044; 8. C.Elliott, 3044; 9. T.Reddick, 3040; 10. D.Suárez, 3030; 11. C.Briscoe, 3019; 12. A.Cindric, 3015; 13. T.Gibbs, 2120; 14. M.Truex, 2104; 15. B.Keselowski, 2069; 16. H.Burton, 2045.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.