Minnesota United takes shutout streak into matchup against Saint Louis City SC

Saint Louis City SC (8-12-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (14-12-7, seventh in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -197, Saint Louis +428, Draw +373; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United comes into a matchup against Saint Louis City SC after notching four straight shutout wins.

United is 11-9-6 against Western Conference opponents. United is 5-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Saint Louis is 6-11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 157 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has 11 goals and four assists for United. Kelvin Yeboah has scored seven goals over the last 10 games.

Klauss has scored five goals and added three assists for Saint Louis. Marcel Hartel has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Saint Louis: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: DJ Taylor (injured), Zarek Valentin (injured).

Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Chris Durkin (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

