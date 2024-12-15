All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 19 15 2 2 0 32 71 43…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 19 15 2 2 0 32 71 43 Peoria 17 12 3 2 0 26 67 34 Fayetteville 19 12 6 1 0 25 63 57 Birmingham 16 9 4 2 1 21 56 47 Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 19 54 47 Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 47 59 Evansville 20 7 10 2 1 17 50 61 Quad City 19 7 10 1 1 16 57 69 Macon 18 6 11 1 0 13 46 60 Pensacola 19 4 14 1 0 9 42 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria 5, Macon 3

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 3

Huntsville 5, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 4, Birmingham 2

Quad City 5, Pensacola 0

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 5, Macon 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

