Minnesota set for road matchup with the Sun

Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -1.5; over/under is 153.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun have gone 13-6 at home. Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA averaging 80.1 points and is shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Lynx are 14-5 in road games. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 23.0 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.5.

Connecticut scores 80.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 75.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Sun.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

