Milan defender Théo Hernandez suspended for 2 matches for protests after loss at Fiorentina

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez was suspended for two matches on Tuesday for his actions at the end of Sunday’s Serie A defeat at Fiorentina.

Hernandez protested so vehemently to referee Luca Pairetto after the final whistle that he was shown a straight red card.

The league judge said the France left back directed “a seriously disrespectful criticism to the referee several times and in an agitated manner.”

Hernandez, who has played in all of Milan’s games this season, will miss the home match against Udinese after the international break and the following weekend’s visit to Bologna.

Milan lost at Fiorentina 2-1 in a game which saw three penalties saved. Hernandez had his attempt stopped and also gave away a penalty.

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was also sent off, four minutes before fulltime, and he was banned for one game and fined 5,000 euros ($5,500) for “directing a disrespectful criticism towards the match officials with a vehement and agitated attitude.”

Fiorentina’s next game is at Lecce.

