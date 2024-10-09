Mets look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in the…

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (12-8, 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Mets lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NLCS with a win.

New York has an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record at home. The Mets have gone 69-30 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 95-67 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Phillies have a 71-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs while hitting .273 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 13-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 42 doubles and 30 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

