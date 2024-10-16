Mets host the Dodgers in NLCS Game 3 with series tied

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in…

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season)

New York; Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -111, Mets -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLCS. The series is tied 1-1.

New York has a 46-35 record at home and an 89-73 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 46-35 record on the road and a 98-64 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 88 RBI while hitting .240 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 14-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 home runs and 130 RBI for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alex Vesia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

